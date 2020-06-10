CoinDeal starts cooperation with GamerHash - pay for your Netflix with CDL Tokens!

articles liés
Although cooperation is only just getting closer, both companies are already revealing some details about it. The projects that will be developed as part of the collaboration will gain momentum in the next two quarters. Really interesting projects are being announced!
First of all, in the autumn, the CoinDeal exchange will welcome on its platform Token GamerHash (GHX) - the latest project of the team issued by CoinAxe Ltd operating under Maltese law. At this point in time, the crypto is only available in a private sell offer. The Token is based on ERC20 and will have many uses, including:
- It will allow you to order products from the GamerHash shop with an additional bonus. The Marketplace has over 600 products such as Netflix, Spotify, and Amazon cards - GHXow holders will have access to the best prices & opportunities.
- GHX token holders will receive bonuses on the GamerHash platform (prizes, additional discounts, etc.) for their mining and gaming activities.
- In the future, the team from Poznań is also planning gaming events and events for players & GHX token holders.
The joint collaboration will have several goals.
- The CoinDeal exchange will be a proposed exchange for GamerHash users in Europe.
- Tickets for the adoption of CoinDeal tools will appear in the Play&Earn module of the GamerHash application.
- The GamerHash platform will use modern tools run by CoinDeal.
- Companies are planning joint marketing activities to build blockchain & crypto adoptions.
What is interesting, the GamerHash platform will also open the wallets for the CDL crypto created by the Maltese platform. This will make CDL Tokens possible to pay in GamerHash Store for such products as Netflix or Amazon vouchers. CDL Token can also be purchased on the CoinDeal exchange or by using one of the many shares that the platform has been conducting recently. In addition, you can also earn a CDL Tokens by participating in voting oror by ordering a CoinDeal Crypto Card. The capital invested in the currency can be multiplied by staking, available on the platform.
GamerHash - a few words
GamerHash is a Polish project which has already won the most important global awards and is just starting its global expansion. The project already has over 500,000 registered users, although it has only been on the market for two years. Players can earn money on the platform in two ways: by sharing the unused computing power of their computer or by playing games available on their platform.
CoinDeal
CoinDeal is a crypto exchange platform launched in March 2018. Despite such a short period of experience, the exchange has gained spectacular popularity in the global market. Thanks to the introduction of newer and newer functionalities, the platform is user-friendly.
Its main assumption is the security of funds and users. The exchange makes every effort to ensure that each user and his means are fully protected. In addition, it always takes into account the opinion of its traders, therefore it is they who repeatedly decide on the direction of development in which the exchange goes.
