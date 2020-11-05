CoinDeal Derivatives launches its own futures platform with the leverage up to 50x. Try trading on BTC/USD and BTC/PLN!

articles liés
-
Foundation for Interwallet Operability (FIO) protocol successfully integrates ShapeShift, Coinomi, ChangeNOW and Mycelium
-
Tech Mahindra and Subex Partner to Drive Scale Adoption of Blockchain-based Solutions for Telecom Operators Globally
-
Scorechain releases feature to assess the origin and destination of swap transactions on Decentralized exchanges platform to prevent financial crime
-
Valarhash Launches New Service Series for its Mining Hosting Operations
-
ZUBR Strengthens Security and Efficiency with Copper’s ClearLoop
On October 29th, CoinDeal Derivatives launches LIVE trading on futures with pride, offering the possibility to play on leverage up to 50x on a BTC/USD and BTC/PLN pairs. The exchange provides us with personal support through LiveChat and educational content that can help us to better understand the world of futures contracts.
The appearance of the platform is very flexible and can be fully customized to our needs and preferences.
We will register in a few minutes. Just enter your username, e-mail address, create a secure password and go to KYC. Then you can start trading. Of course, for this, we will need the funds with which we can trade. The platform has the possibility of making deposits in BTC and transactions of funds from the spot market. CoinDeal Derivatives ensures that all steps are explained in their FAQ.
CoinDeal Derivatives announces that their futures platform will soon be offering new options and facilities for users. It is, therefore, worthwhile to follow their social media channels, where they keep up to date with the changes.
http://coindeal.com
The appearance of the platform is very flexible and can be fully customized to our needs and preferences.
We will register in a few minutes. Just enter your username, e-mail address, create a secure password and go to KYC. Then you can start trading. Of course, for this, we will need the funds with which we can trade. The platform has the possibility of making deposits in BTC and transactions of funds from the spot market. CoinDeal Derivatives ensures that all steps are explained in their FAQ.
CoinDeal Derivatives announces that their futures platform will soon be offering new options and facilities for users. It is, therefore, worthwhile to follow their social media channels, where they keep up to date with the changes.
http://coindeal.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
Finyear : Future Finance, Fintech, DeFi | Daily News
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conseil blockchain, greentech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions
Chaineum : The DeFi Company
HealthTech.Finance : Healthtech Investment Bank
Laurent Leloup : Conseil blockchain, greentech
Gryn.Tech : Decarbonation Solutions