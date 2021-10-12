Cogniteam Releases Nimbus, Reducing Robotic Time to Market by 80% Using A Cloud-Based Drag-N-Drop Platform

Addressing the current robotic development challenges, Cogniteam released its Nimbus operating system to offer developers a seamless drag n’ drop experience. This will allow for rapid integration of spatial awareness tools, obstacle identification, navigation systems, cameras, LiDar, and more.



For over a decade, Cogniteam has helped companies solve complex robotics problems by developing unique software solutions for their state-of-the-art hardware. To help fast-track the robotic revolution and allow greater access to their insights, Cogniteam developed Nimbus, a high-level operating system that delivers a seamless user experience from development to deployment. Now, as hardware engineers develop the physical aspects of the robots, they can upload the blueprints into Nimbus and allow software teams to program the robot in a simulated environment. “By allowing hardware and software teams to work in tandem, instead of having one team wait for the other, teams can cut the time needed to test new versions in the field and bring their product to market 80% faster,” said Dr. Nachum Kaminka, CFO of Cogniteam. “This dramatically decreases development time and cost.”



Nimbus offers pre-developed drivers and software packages in a drag n’ drop environment, making it easy to incorporate advanced sensors and complicated features. It also integrates with the open-source Robotic Operating System (ROS) and other 3rd party resources. “In the past, hardware-focused teams would focus their resources on developing the physical aspects of the robot. They become tied down by the unexpectedly complex nature of robotic software development,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO of Cogniteam. “The Nimbus cloud-based platform makes it possible to share robot access through multiple teams, allowing software and hardware developers to work together during development and even troubleshoot in-field challenges, remotely.”



Nimbus has already helped numerous beta test companies to reduce the development time and reach the market in a fraction of the time, shifting from today’s development cycle of 6 years to only 1.5 years. This platform has already been adopted by partners such as AAEON and Adlink.



“Our recent funding round, led by Andrew Owens, Founder & CEO of Seabarn Management, and Panthera home office, has allowed us to extend our product to new companies around the globe and scale robotic development and deployment,” said Dr. Nachum Kaminka, Co-Founder & CFO of Cogniteam. “We are excited by the positive response and the ability to share 11 years of robotics insight with the greater robotic community.”

