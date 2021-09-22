Cogniteam Raises $4.2 Million to Bring AI Drag-and-Drop Programming to Advanced Robotics

articles liés
Cogniteam, an advanced robotics AI software development company, recently raised $4.2 million of private investment equity, led by Seabarn Management’s Founder & CEO, Andrew Owens. They were joined by an investment group from the UK-based Panthera private office.
Cogniteam has developed an AI, cloud-based robot programming and automation system, for the development, maintenance, control, and deployment of robots and fleets. This will enable the acceleration of the coming robotic revolution.
As robotic development companies program increasingly complex robotic applications, they typically begin with the open-source Robotic Operating System (ROS), before becoming bottlenecked by its limitations. The generic nature of open-source resources lacks the complex layers needed to tackle real-world robotic challenges.
Cogniteam is significantly cutting the development time and cost of new robotic applications, which currently stands at approximately six years, by delivering a single program that will take into account the full lifecycle of a robot’s development and operation. The Cogniteam cloud-based robotics operating system is based on technology proven in field-tested robots that Cogniteam has developed over the past 11 years.
The Cogniteam software will save businesses thousands of hours of programming and testing time. This comprehensive platform is open to companies and individuals who want to develop robots based on pre-built customizable software packages. Users benefit from launching projects based on ready-made software bundles, allowing even the largest enterprises to leapfrog common foundational programming challenges.
As a robotics disruptor, Cogniteam’s software incorporates the use of spatial awareness tools, obstacle avoidance, and other advanced navigational features into modern robots. “Cogniteam’s leadership has over a decade of experience working on cutting edge robotics technologies,” said Andrew Owens, Founder & CEO of Seabarn Management. “Their operating system will allow software developers and mechanical engineers to work in tandem, reducing development time and changing the efficiency at which industries develop robots today.”
Cogniteam’s work has helped their partners such as Mitsubishi, Intel, ADLINK, AAEON, and others, reduce time-to-market for critical projects. Poised for growth, the team approached Owens for his global perspective in managing companies at all stages. “Mr. Owens and the Panthera private office have demonstrated a deep appreciation and recognition of the potential for the global robotics industry, viewing Cogniteam as the software enabler for today’s robotics revolution,” said Dr. Yehuda Elmaliah, CEO and Co-Founder of Cogniteam. “These funds will go towards finalizing the last parts of our technology and bringing our product to market.”
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
