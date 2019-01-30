Co-Founder of Newly Launched ZBX Exchange Speaking at Stockholm Blockchain Forum

articles liés
-
After the Bell’s event STABLECOIN - An Investor’s Perspective
-
Finance World Expo with an exclusive touch in Zug, Switzerland
-
Malta AI & Blockchain Summit throwing massive show in May
-
Blockchain Eventon, India's top Blockchain Conference focuses on the future of technologies like Blockchain, AI and Future Tech.
-
The Best Guide to Blockchain Conferences
On the 11 th of April, Techbook is organising the first Stockholm Blockchain Forum at the Stockholm International Affairs in Älvsjö. The event is bringing together blockchain experts from across the globe to network, forge new business relationships and educate traditional industries on how to implement blockchain technologies. The event is designed along the lines of an online forum brought into a physical space, a concept championed by the former CEO of Optimizer Invest, Carla Maree Vella.
“What we are trying to do is to play a bit on the word ‘forum’. As we know in the world of the interwebs, a forum is where people communicate and share information and thoughts. A lot of the conferences I visited last year were very much one-way communication-style. The idea here is to be able to not only to listen to panels and keynotes, but to strategically involve delegates in the discussions through structured networking events and specialised exercises to pull questions out of the audience and have an expert panel discuss those topics,” says Carla Maree Vella.
The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is now announcing that Jimmy Zhao, Co-Founder and CMO of the recently launched cryptocurrency exchange ZBX will be speaking at the forum. ZBX, along with BTCX, is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges with an office in Stockholm. Headquartered out of Malta, ZBX is also one among the first exchanges with plans on applying for a license to list Security Token Offerings (STOs).
"I am delighted to join the stage at the Stockholm Blockchain Forum to delve deep into the complexities of the current market for cryptocurrency exchanges. Being based out of Stockholm myself, I hope to see many international guests joining us in this Nordic hub of innovation to partake in this forum" says Jimmy Zhao commenting upon his participation at the Stockholm Blockchain Forum.
The speaker line-up also includes prominent names such as Cherie Aimée, ranked as the sixth most influential woman in blockchain across the globe;
Christian Ander, the Founder of BTCX and the initiator of the Swedish Riksbank digital currency project E-krona;
Henrik Hjelte, Co-Founder at ChromaWay which is collaborating with the Swedish government to put property ownership registries on a blockchain;
Aurore Belfrage, tech entrepreneur, political advisor and investor; as well as Frank Schuil at Safello, Sebastian Markowsky at GP Bullhound, On Yavin at Cointelligence, and Raoul Stubbe at Single Technologies among others. The agenda of the one-day conference features the topics Regulation, DAOs and Decentralized Governance, Banking and Blockchain, Centralised vs Decentralized
Exchanges, Investing in Blockchain, Blockchain Applied to Business as well as a number of Thought Leader interviews. Companies are also welcome to present their own case study of a successful blockchain implementation during a one-hour session. The eve before the event is cordially inaugurated with a sponsored C-level dinner organised by the strategic partner Malta AI & Blockchain Summit.
Delegates are expected to learn how blockchain can be implemented into particular business cases, in what ways it can be used to enhance customer and supplier relationships, ROI and operational efficiency, as well as the current status of the technology, regulation, feasibility of adoption and integration requirements.
The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is a must-go for anyone who wishes to dive deeper into the actual use cases of blockchain and network with C-Suite professionals as well as some of the most innovative start-ups in the field.
Info: http://stockholmblockchainforum.com/
Finyear is a media partner of the Stockholm Blockchain Forum.
“What we are trying to do is to play a bit on the word ‘forum’. As we know in the world of the interwebs, a forum is where people communicate and share information and thoughts. A lot of the conferences I visited last year were very much one-way communication-style. The idea here is to be able to not only to listen to panels and keynotes, but to strategically involve delegates in the discussions through structured networking events and specialised exercises to pull questions out of the audience and have an expert panel discuss those topics,” says Carla Maree Vella.
The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is now announcing that Jimmy Zhao, Co-Founder and CMO of the recently launched cryptocurrency exchange ZBX will be speaking at the forum. ZBX, along with BTCX, is one of the few cryptocurrency exchanges with an office in Stockholm. Headquartered out of Malta, ZBX is also one among the first exchanges with plans on applying for a license to list Security Token Offerings (STOs).
"I am delighted to join the stage at the Stockholm Blockchain Forum to delve deep into the complexities of the current market for cryptocurrency exchanges. Being based out of Stockholm myself, I hope to see many international guests joining us in this Nordic hub of innovation to partake in this forum" says Jimmy Zhao commenting upon his participation at the Stockholm Blockchain Forum.
The speaker line-up also includes prominent names such as Cherie Aimée, ranked as the sixth most influential woman in blockchain across the globe;
Christian Ander, the Founder of BTCX and the initiator of the Swedish Riksbank digital currency project E-krona;
Henrik Hjelte, Co-Founder at ChromaWay which is collaborating with the Swedish government to put property ownership registries on a blockchain;
Aurore Belfrage, tech entrepreneur, political advisor and investor; as well as Frank Schuil at Safello, Sebastian Markowsky at GP Bullhound, On Yavin at Cointelligence, and Raoul Stubbe at Single Technologies among others. The agenda of the one-day conference features the topics Regulation, DAOs and Decentralized Governance, Banking and Blockchain, Centralised vs Decentralized
Exchanges, Investing in Blockchain, Blockchain Applied to Business as well as a number of Thought Leader interviews. Companies are also welcome to present their own case study of a successful blockchain implementation during a one-hour session. The eve before the event is cordially inaugurated with a sponsored C-level dinner organised by the strategic partner Malta AI & Blockchain Summit.
Delegates are expected to learn how blockchain can be implemented into particular business cases, in what ways it can be used to enhance customer and supplier relationships, ROI and operational efficiency, as well as the current status of the technology, regulation, feasibility of adoption and integration requirements.
The Stockholm Blockchain Forum is a must-go for anyone who wishes to dive deeper into the actual use cases of blockchain and network with C-Suite professionals as well as some of the most innovative start-ups in the field.
Info: http://stockholmblockchainforum.com/
Finyear is a media partner of the Stockholm Blockchain Forum.
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in corporate finance & crypto finance.
----------------
Chaineum Capital Partners - Blockchain Investment Banking
Chaineum Capital Partners est une banque d'affaires indépendante spécialisée blockchain et technologies disruptives.
Chaineum Capital Partners is an independent advisory firm for the blockchain industry and disruptive technologies.
Corporate finance advisory & services: due diligence, valuation, ICO, STO, fundraising, capital raising, M&A.
France (Besançon - Paris) + Switzerland (Neuchâtel - Geneva) + Worldwide Partners.