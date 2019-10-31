Clifford Chance a conseillé Alstom dans le cadre de son émission obligataire d'un montant de 700 millions d’euros

articles liés
Promoteur de la mobilité durable, Alstom conçoit et propose des systèmes, équipements et services pour le secteur du transport. Alstom propose une gamme complète de solutions (des trains à grande vitesse aux métros, tramways et e-bus), des services personnalisés (maintenance, modernisation…) ainsi que des offres dédiées aux passagers, des solutions d’infrastructure, de mobilité digitale et de signalisation.
Ces obligations sont notées Baa2 par Moody's et sont admises aux négociations sur le marché réglementé Euronext Paris.
Clifford Chance a conseillé Alstom sur cette opération avec une équipe composée de Cédric Burford, associé, Auriane Bijon, counsel, Alexander Tollast et Baya Hariche.
Allen & Overy a conseillé le syndicat bancaire composé de BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, J.P. Morgan, Société Générale Corporate and Investment Banking et UniCredit Bank avec Julien Sébastien, associé, Lorraine Miramond et Laure Bellenger.
A propos de Clifford Chance
Présent à Paris depuis près de 60 ans, Clifford Chance, cabinet international d'avocats d'affaires de référence, accompagne ses clients, entreprises françaises et internationales, institutions financières, entreprises publiques et autorités locales, sur l’ensemble des aspects juridiques de leurs opérations stratégiques en France et à l’international.
Reconnue pour ses expertises sectorielles et ses solutions innovantes, notre équipe de plus de 170 avocats dont une quarantaine d'associés, offre la combinaison unique d'une couverture internationale parfaitement intégrée (avec 32 bureaux répartis dans 21 pays) et de savoir-faire techniques et sectoriels d’excellence dans de nombreuses disciplines du Droit des affaires.
cliffordchance.com
