CipherTrace Announces AML On-Chain Analytics for Binance Chain

“As the blockchain ecosystem continues to mature, investors and regulators across the globe demand better transparency, security and compliance,” said Dave Jevans, CipherTrace CEO. “Binance continues to prove it is serious about protecting its investors and is taking the necessary measures needed to grow and diversify its audience.”
CipherTrace will enable developers, investors and regulators to browse the Binance Chain blockchain, identify high-risk addresses and set controls to protect decentralized applications (DApps), exchanges or other cryptocurrency-based applications. Consequently, CipherTrace will improve Binance Chain’s AML controls and help the platform attract developers looking to build mainstream applications that are compliant and secure.
“This is a major win for the community-driven Binance Chain; our users can soon expect more digital token/asset support across our fast-growing ecosystem and lines of businesses,” said Samuel Lim, Binance Chief Compliance Officer. “While we constantly strengthen our compliance and security controls to align with global regulatory standards, we stay true to our roots of being user-centric. This partnership with CipherTrace would ultimately encourage greater community involvement, developer participation and public interest in Binance Chain and pave the way for larger mainstream adoption.”
At present, Binance Chain primarily functions as the foundation layer of Binance DEX with one of the fastest blockchains in the market. Eager participating developers have also built several additional features into the roadmap of Binance Chain, such as interchain and cross-chain features, that could birth a much larger ecosystem of open source projects.
CipherTrace’s support for BNB and the larger Binance Chain ecosystem follows on the heels of a recent expansion of CipherTrace services where the company added 700 crypto assets, including Bitcoin Cash (BCH), Ethereum (ETH) and tether (USDT) to its traceable list.
About Binance Chain
Binance Chain is a community-driven blockchain software system with developers and contributors from around the world. Binance DEX is the decentralized exchange feature developed on top of the Binance Chain blockchain, recognized for setting a new cryptocurrency trading standard for fast and secure peer-to-peer trading.
www.binance.org
About BNB
BNB is the native asset on Binance Chain, a blockchain software system developed by Binance and the community. The BNB token has multiple forms of utility and powers the Binance Ecosystem as its underlying gas. With a $3.1 billion market cap, BNB is the seventh-largest cryptocurrency and one of the best performing cryptocurrencies of 2018 and 2019.
About CipherTrace
CipherTrace is the leader in blockchain security. CipherTrace’s anti-money laundering, blockchain analytics, and crypto threat intel solutions are powered by advanced cryptocurrency intelligence. Financial investigators and auditors use CipherTrace blockchain analytics to trace virtual asset transactions. Leading exchanges, virtual currency businesses, banks, and regulators themselves use CipherTrace to comply with regulation and to monitor compliance. Its quarterly CipherTrace Cryptocurrency Anti-Money Laundering Report has become an authoritative industry data source. CipherTrace was founded in 2015 by experienced Silicon Valley entrepreneurs with deep expertise in cybersecurity, eCrime, payments, banking, encryption, and virtual currencies. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Science and Technology (S&T) and DARPA initially funded CipherTrace, and it is backed by leading Silicon Valley venture capital investors.
ciphertrace.com
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
