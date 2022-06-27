Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Cion Digital Announces Sundar Nagarathnam as New Chief Operating Officer

Sundar Nagarathnam joins to lead global customer-centric service execution strategy.


Cion Digital, developers of the first enterprise SaaS blockchain orchestration platform, announced today the appointment of senior executive Sundar Nagarathnam as Chief Operating Officer (COO). Sundar will play a dynamic role in accelerating execution and innovation as the company executes on its growth and expansion goals.

Cion Digital, which provides businesses with the infrastructure required to rapidly deploy new compliant crypto-backed payments, finance, and lending systems, has expanded rapidly since launching in 2021. The company is working with FinTech lenders, big ticket retailers (like auto dealers), loan brokers and marketplaces, crypto wallets and exchanges, and traditional financial institutions to deliver alternative financing and payment solutions.

“Sundar’s established track record of achieving measurable results in driving innovation and transformation across a variety of sectors speaks for itself and I am delighted to welcome him to the team,” said Snehal Fulzele, Founder and CEO of Cion Digital. “His in-depth knowledge and expertise will play a pivotal role in ensuring smooth, seamless client onboarding and operational excellence as we expand into different sectors and markets.”

“Cion Digital is at the forefront of providing highly differentiated and innovative blockchain-based lending and payments solutions,” said Sundar Nagarathnam. “I am incredibly excited to join the company during this phase of rapid expansion as increasing numbers of companies seek to adopt the technological innovation required to meet the demands of the burgeoning alternative finance sector.”

Prior to this appointment Nagarathnam was Senior Vice President of Professional Services, Training and Enablement at Automation Anywhere. He brings over 25 years’ expertise in Operations, Customer Success, Professional Services, Training and Product Management, building and transforming organizations from start-up companies such as Cloud Lending Solutions (acquired by Q2 eBanking), to larger enterprise companies including Oracle, VMware, and Salesforce.

Sundar holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (Madras) and an M.SC. in Computer Engineering from Syracuse University.

About Cion Digital
Cion Digital's proprietary Blockchain Orchestration Platform allows institutions to build innovative finance solutions quickly, and seamlessly connect their legacy systems with the complex and ever-changing world of decentralized finance.
Cion Digital has built the ultimate crypto payment and marketplace lending platform connecting consumers, merchants and lenders with new payment and loan options.
For more information visit us at https://www.ciondigital.com.

