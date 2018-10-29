Chicago Workshop: Marketing Blockchain Project & Raising International Investments

Marketing Blockchain Project & Raising International Investments Workshop is coming to Chicago on December 11, 2018. The Chicago Workshop is organized by Blockchain China Connect and Artisan Business Group. This interactive marketing workshop for the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry will discuss how to promote your project and facilitate investment capital from across the world, with specific focus on Chinese and Asian investors.



Blockchain entrepreneurs and cryptocurrency investors are expected to attend and discuss the latest market and investment trends, marketing techniques, and regulatory updates in the blockchain and cryptocurrency industry. The one-day workshop provides industry professionals and practitioners a great opportunity of peer-to-peer networking and exploring investment, business and collaborations.



Topics for the sessions will include; Current Blockchain Investment Environment and Trends in Asia and China, International Regulatory and Compliance Issues, Utilizing Local Blockchain Media to Gain Popularity, Understanding Asian Private and Institutional Investors, Launching ICOs and Getting Listed and Traded, and International Negotiations and Partnership. Expert speakers and panelists include Brian Su of Artisan Business Group, Tyler McKay of Blockchain China Connect, Andy Wang of FutureChain and Rob Tiv of Sonic Messenger. Industry media partners from China and the US will cover the event.



The Chicago blockchain marketing workshop will focus on how ICOs, STOs and Blockchain focused projects can raise investment through road shows, private meetings with investors and international institutional partnerships. There will be lively discussions about the future of Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin including conversation about the most popular coins in China such as NEO, VeChain, Wanchain, EOS and more.



Other topics include updates on Chinese cryptocurrency regulations, and US securities & regulations impacting ICO such as Reg D., Reg S. Reg A+, KYC and AML. ICO pitch, exhibitors and sponsors are welcome to contact us for promotional packages. The official venue for the event is Hilton Garden Inn -Chicago O'Hare Airport.



Online registration at the event website:www.BlockchainChinaConnect.com.

