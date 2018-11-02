Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates Awarded Law Firm of the Year at Malta Blockchain Summit

The firm has established a name for itself on a national and international level through the legal efforts it has made these past 16 years.



Dr Silvana Zammit, who accepted the award on behalf of the firm, was honoured to give thanks to all those whose efforts allowed this firm to enjoy such success. The firm’s 200 employees have truly shown dedication and support in the face of hard work. It is through their work that Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates is able to prove this award as a testament to such efforts.



The firm prioritises high quality legal service to its clients, who have proven their loyalty and appreciation to the firm through their vote. The teams behind the firm always strive to ensure they give their clients up-to-date legal advice and solutions, ensuring that they stay ahead of the times. The firm has proven this through its leading position within the Fintech and DLT industries, where it has not only published numerous thought-provoking articles, but has also recently launched a Blockchain Report, providing an in-depth analysis of the attitude various governments have adopted towards Blockchain around the world.

Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates is truly honoured to have been given this prestigious award, which paints a clear portrait of its hard work and success.



Chetcuti Cauchi Advocates is a European law and professional services firm, with offices in Malta, Cyprus, London, Zurich and Hong Kong, advising high net worth international families and their businesses on residency & citizenship, wealth management, acquisition of property, fintech and more.



