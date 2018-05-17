Chaineum, the first French operator on the ICO market, enters a partnership with AmaZix in order to optimize communication on social media for its operations

According to the terms of this agreement, Chaineum’s customers will benefit from AmaZix services in order to communicate about their ICO operations. To date, several Chaineum’s customers already work with AmaZix.



With a market going more and more cut-throat these last months, visibility on social media is a critical element for a successful ICO: each investor considering participating in an ICO will conduct his or her due diligence, typically by reading the white paper and blog posts from the project holders, researching online and asking questions in their social media channels of choice. In this context, projects benefitting from a solid digital visibility are the most likely to be well received.



“AmaZix has already supported over 85 successful ICO – including a number of major global operations such as Bancor, BANKEX and Hdac” recalls Laurent Leloup, founder and CEO of Chaineum. “Thanks to its consultants’ expertise, our customers will benefit from the best support on dedicated social media, from the design of their project until the management of the post-ICO phase, being able to emerge from ambient noise and reach their targeted investors.”



“At AmaZix we are very picky on which projects and partnerships we do. We get a lot of requests and selects only the top tier projects and agencies. Chaineum fits this description perfectly and we are proud to work alongside Chaineum helping projects reach their full potential. We have already helped several of Chaineum’s clients and we expect the partnership to grow even further over the next 12-24 months. Chaineum is the leading tech partner in France and soon also in other European countries, and we are honored to have built a strong relationship with such an elite team”, says Jonas Sevel Karlberg, Founder of AmaZix.



The first French "ICO Boutique”



Chaineum, founded by Laurent Leloup , an expert in blockchain and corporate finance, is positioned as the first "ICO Boutique" in France, providing a range of end-to-end services to companies and international start-ups wishing to develop with this new funding mechanism. Following the recent successful ICO conducted by Domraider , where Laurent Leloup acted as Lead advisor, Chaineum led an ICO for Naviaddress until the completion of sales on the 31st of March 2018.



The Chaineum team includes experts in finance, financial engineering, token design, graphic design and website development, realization of white papers, marketing, communication, social media, blockchain development and computer security (bug bounty).



