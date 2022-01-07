Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Vendredi 7 Janvier 2022

Chain Token Lists on Bittrex Global


Bittrex Global, today formally announced Chain’s native token, CHN, is now officially available for trading on its exchange.



articles liés
Chain Token Lists on Bittrex Global
Chain, founded in 2014, first made headlines for receiving funding from and partnering with major financial players such as Visa and Citibank to launch custom blockchain products. Now privately acquired by Stellar, Chain is re-launching the brand’s flagship product, Sequence, with a new team at the helm.

Sequence is a ledger-as-a-service that enables organizations to securely track and transfer balances in a token format. Chain Core, an open-source version, is also available for developers. Sequence V2 and Chain Core V2 are slated to launch in 2022.

CHN is an Ethereum-based token that acts as a means of accessing discounts on Sequence, paying for invoices, accessing premium services and voting for community-based programs within the Chain ecosystem.

“Chain is excited to partner with an industry leader like Bittrex Global,” says Deepak Thapiliyal, CEO at Chain. “We are pleased to have this opportunity to connect with users interested in blockchain products that are powering innovative businesses and pivotal in shaping the future of finance and commerce.”

“Chain will be joining Bittrex Global today and we are pleased to have them list with us,” says Stephen Stonberg, CEO of Bittrex Global. “We commend the Chain team on their constant efforts to improve existing financial services infrastructure and look forward to seeing more progress from the team as we head into 2022.”

ABOUT CHAIN
Chain is a cloud blockchain protocol that enables organizations to build better financial services from the group up powered by Sequence, a ledger-as-a-service product that can be deployed within minutes through the Sequence Portal, and Chain Core, a permissioned open-source blockchain for developers.

ABOUT BITTREX GLOBAL
Bittrex Global, the most secure digital asset exchange in the world, serves both retail and institutional clients, globally. Committed to helping users build wealth, Bittrex Global facilitates the purchase and trade of over 250 tokens. Through its use of cutting-edge technology, advanced security protocols, and a sophisticated elastic multi-stage wallet strategy the company provides a high-level experience for professional and novice customers alike. Bittrex Global is a key player in driving widespread adoption of secure and decentralized methods to building wealth while remaining compliant and adhering to the wide array of regulatory measures across the globe.
https://global.bittrex.com/

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.