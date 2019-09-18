Certara Introduces Its Hasharc Decentralized Application for Healthcare at the Launch of Hedera Hashgraph Open Access

articles liés
The need for increased traceability and security in the life science industry is rapidly increasing, as evidenced by regulations including FDA’s Drug Supply Chain Security Act and the EU’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), along with several clinical trials transparency regulations. Certara’s OpenPharma is being leveraged to address these challenges, especially as they impact patient safety and privacy protections. Current examples include pharmacovigilance, compliant supply chain tracking, patient engagement in clinical trials, and the use of real-world evidence to inform the pharmaceutical life cycle.
The release of Hasharc coincided with Hedera’s own major milestone release of Open Access for the mainnet network and the introduction of the mirrornet. Hasharc leverages both the mainnet and the mirrornet and builds on other key technological advances of the Hedera platform as well.
Certara has been a Hedera user and partner since its infancy. “We are proud of our association and collaboration with Hedera,” said Jim Nasr, VP of Technology and Innovation, and Head of Certara’s OpenPharma innovation unit. “Hedera’s next-generation DLT moves beyond traditional blockchain, providing Certara with a real-time, public, scalable platform to address key clinical research, regulatory reporting, and supply chain challenges.”
"We're excited to see Certara be one of the very first implementations of a Hedera mirror node, to provide reporting and analytics for transactions on the Hedera network, particularly for healthcare and supply chain use cases," said Mance Harmon, Co-founder and CEO of Hedera. "We are committed to working alongside Certara on the pioneering work they're doing around OpenPharma, and realizing the potential of distributed technology for the healthcare industry to deliver improved outcomes and lower cost for patients."
Last year, Certara leveraged Hedera DLT to develop the OpenPharma proof of concept for tracking the generic drug supply chain in the US. Since then, Certara has continued to evolve its OpenPharma platform to support additional blockchain-based use cases, including: Blockchain-on-FHIR (accessing patient data through HL7 FHIR APIs in real time), real-time data anonymization and lay summary secure collaborations.
Continuing their partnership, Certara and Hedera will present a Fireside Chat on Trusted Data Collaboration with Distributed Ledgers, detailing how Certara will provide trust and transparency to the healthcare industry, at the Healthcare Excellence Through Technology (HETT) conference in London, UK on Oct. 1.
About Hedera Hashgraph
The Hedera Hashgraph platform offers a distributed public ledger with highly diversified governance that enables anyone to easily develop globally decentralized applications. Developers can build secure, fair, blazing-fast decentralized applications on top of the Hedera platform. For more information, visit hedera.com, or follow us on Twitter at @hashgraph, Telegram at t.me/hederahashgraph, or Discord at hedera.com/discord. The Hedera whitepaper can be found at hedera.com/whitepaper.
About Certara
Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past four years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries. For more information, visit www.certara.com.
