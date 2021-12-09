Corporate & Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 9 Décembre 2021

Cathedra Bitcoin Provides Updates on Strategic Venture with GAM


Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT) (the “Company” or “Cathedra”), a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure, is pleased to provide updates on its strategic venture with Great American Mining (“GAM”).



With the recent delivery of an additional container, the Cathedra and GAM bitcoin mining operation is now producing 145 PH/s across 11 containers in the field. The deployment of this additional container brings Cathedra’s company-level active hash rate to 177 PH/s.

The delivery of the final container under the GAM partnership has been delayed due to supply chain disruptions. This container is expected to be delivered in Q4 2021. Once deployed, the final container will bring total hash rate under the Cathedra and GAM partnership to 158 PH/s across 12 containers. This final container will bring Cathedra’s company-level active hash rate to 190 PH/s.

About Cathedra Bitcoin
Cathedra Bitcoin Inc. (TSX-V: CBIT) is a Bitcoin company that develops and operates world-class bitcoin mining infrastructure.
Cathedra believes sound money and cheap, abundant energy are the fundamental ingredients to human progress, and is committed to advancing both by working closely with the energy sector to secure the Bitcoin network. Today, Cathedra owns 177 PH/s across various sites around the United States and expects to deploy an additional 18 PH/s and 534 PH/s in Q4 2021 and 2022, respectively. Upon the full deployment of its purchased machines, Cathedra’s hash rate is expected to total 729 PH/s. The Company is focused on expanding its portfolio of hash rate through a diversified approach to site selection and operations, utilizing multiple energy sources across various jurisdictions.
