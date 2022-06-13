Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Fintech, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 Daily News by Finyear

Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda

Catalyst Blockchain Platform is now available on Corda, the leading distributed ledger technology platform from R3, created specifically for highly-regulated markets.


Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda
Users benefit from both Corda Community Edition and Corda Enterprise Edition, using Catalyst's highly-automated processes and intuitive user interface to streamline the development, deployment, and maintenance of their Corda networks and applications.

On Corda, privacy is paramount. The protocol enables scalable, secure data transactions between network participants while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security. Corda employs a unique peer-to-peer architecture that maximizes confidentiality, while Corda distributed applications offer exceptional flexibility and interoperability.

These features together make Corda ideal for deployment by financial institutions and financial service providers, governments, healthcare providers, insurers, and other regulated organizations.

"On Corda, Catalyst Blockchain Platform brings a whole new frontier of data privacy and ease of use to blockchain network development. It is especially relevant for those operating in challenging regulatory contexts, and we are extremely proud to be able to offer these organizations an easy pathway to blockchain adoption," said Yana Koldra, Head of Product Management, IntellectEU.

Catalyst Blockchain Platform on Corda takes all of the strengths of the protocol and renders them easier and faster to work with by removing the technical barriers to entry. With Catalyst, users can build complex Corda infrastructure with just a few clicks, zero coding, and highly automated and optimized processes. To learn more about the protocol, visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com/corda/.

Catalyst Blockchain Platform is developed by IntellectEU, a leader in distributed finance. Visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com to learn more about the platform.

About IntellectEU
IntellectEU is a SWIFT partner and global leader in emerging technologies and digital finance. The company has a reputation for deep expertise in financial messaging and integration, however, in recent years IntellectEU has pushed the frontier of blockchain technology, becoming a founding member of the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger in 2016. IntellectEU is a Certified Hyperledger Service Provider and the company has a partnership with leading protocol creator R3, retaining an experienced team of R3 Corda-certified developers. For more information about IntellectEU and what the company can do for you, please visit www.intellecteu.com

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Lundi 13 Juin 2022




Articles similaires
< >

Lundi 13 Juin 2022 - 07:00 Realio Announces Its Plans to Trade the Realio Security Token on the tZERO ATS

Jeudi 9 Juin 2022 - 16:51 Nansen Adds NFT Dashboard, Avalanche

Jeudi 9 Juin 2022 - 07:30 Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding


SEND / ENVOYER

OFFRES D'EMPLOI

Offre : Contrôleur financier Fonds de PE – (3 – 6 ans) - Paris

L’Etude Bonnard Lawson recherche un(e) AVOCAT(E) DROIT DES SOCIETES

Back office – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Chargé.e d’affaires – Esfin Gestion pour le Fonds InterPharmaciens

Avocat(e)/Conseiller(ère) Juridique Technologies / Blockchain / Web 3.0 – Rolle, Suisse

Voir plus >

OFFRES DE STAGES

H/F ALTERNANCE EN COMMUNICATION - SEPTEMBRE 2022

Stage : Quantitative Analyst (M/F)

Stage : Analyste fusions et acquisitions F/H

Stage Fintech Mon Petit Placement - Business Developer - Lyon

Analyste Stagiaire – Weinberg Capital Partners - Fonds WCP Impact Dev

Voir plus >

NOMINATIONS

Jean-Robert Bousquet et Alexandre Morel rejoignent Eversheds Sutherland avec leur équipe, au sein de la pratique Corporate / M&A

Mollie accélère son développement en France et recrute son nouveau Vice-Président

ABBYY : Hervé Laurandin devient Directeur France

Solarisbank nomme Ingmar Krusch au poste de CIO et Dennis Winter au poste de CTO

Bitfinex Securities Ltd. Appoints Jesse Knutson as Head of Operations

Voir plus >

DERNIERES ACTUALITES

360 Capital annonce le closing à 45M€ de son nouveau fonds d'amorçage 360 Square II

Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda

Realio Announces Its Plans to Trade the Realio Security Token on the tZERO ATS

Peptides- Definition, Uses, and Types

Trust Payments s'associe à Feedzai pour renforcer les offres de gestion des risques

LinkCy et Entersekt s’associent pour renforcer la sécurité en matière de transactions électroniques

YARDS conseille Coinhouse dans le cadre de sa levée de fonds d’un montant de 40M€

La startup T.O.P., à l’origine d’une technologie prédictive permettant de limiter le turnover en entreprise, lève 1,2 M€

Web3 : la France se dote de son premier fonds dédié

Nansen Adds NFT Dashboard, Avalanche

Voir plus >

POPULAIRES

SHŌ Group lance un restaurant au sommet du Salesforce Park de San Francisco, ainsi qu’un club mondial d’adhésion basé sur un NFT

Unifi Protocol Approved for Massive Upgrade to $11M Multichain Infrastructure in Landmark DAO Proposal

Crypto DEX ApolloX Secured Seed Funding

Monnaies, banques et finance : vers une nouvelle ère crypto

Comment attirer la clientèle en 2022 à l’ère du numérique ?