Catalyst Blockchain Platform Launches on Corda Catalyst Blockchain Platform is now available on Corda, the leading distributed ledger technology platform from R3, created specifically for highly-regulated markets.

Users benefit from both Corda Community Edition and Corda Enterprise Edition, using Catalyst's highly-automated processes and intuitive user interface to streamline the development, deployment, and maintenance of their Corda networks and applications.



On Corda, privacy is paramount. The protocol enables scalable, secure data transactions between network participants while ensuring the highest level of privacy and security. Corda employs a unique peer-to-peer architecture that maximizes confidentiality, while Corda distributed applications offer exceptional flexibility and interoperability.



These features together make Corda ideal for deployment by financial institutions and financial service providers, governments, healthcare providers, insurers, and other regulated organizations.



"On Corda, Catalyst Blockchain Platform brings a whole new frontier of data privacy and ease of use to blockchain network development. It is especially relevant for those operating in challenging regulatory contexts, and we are extremely proud to be able to offer these organizations an easy pathway to blockchain adoption," said Yana Koldra, Head of Product Management, IntellectEU.



Catalyst Blockchain Platform on Corda takes all of the strengths of the protocol and renders them easier and faster to work with by removing the technical barriers to entry. With Catalyst, users can build complex Corda infrastructure with just a few clicks, zero coding, and highly automated and optimized processes. To learn more about the protocol, visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com/corda/.



Catalyst Blockchain Platform is developed by IntellectEU, a leader in distributed finance. Visit www.catalyst.intellecteu.com to learn more about the platform.



About IntellectEU

IntellectEU is a SWIFT partner and global leader in emerging technologies and digital finance. The company has a reputation for deep expertise in financial messaging and integration, however, in recent years IntellectEU has pushed the frontier of blockchain technology, becoming a founding member of the Linux Foundation's Hyperledger in 2016. IntellectEU is a Certified Hyperledger Service Provider and the company has a partnership with leading protocol creator R3, retaining an experienced team of R3 Corda-certified developers. For more information about IntellectEU and what the company can do for you, please visit www.intellecteu.com



