Catalyst Blockchain Manager now offers R3 Corda as BaaS

Blockchain deployment and management solution Catalyst Blockchain Manager now supports the R3 Corda protocol as part of its Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS) offering. Corda is a distributed ledger technology designed specifically for highly-regulated markets. This model allows organizations to take full advantage of Corda’s outstanding privacy and security features without requiring them to make any investment in the supporting infrastructure.


With the BaaS version of Catalyst Blockchain Manager, users simply subscribe and Catalyst does all the hosting. Easily control your blockchain network through a single, unified console, from blockchain management to user authentication — everything you need to get started.

“We’re very excited to offer Corda to Catalyst’s Blockchain-as-a-Service customers. Corda is the premium protocol for financial institutions and other tightly-regulated organizations looking to build blockchain solutions. Catalyst now makes this technology far easier to deploy, manage and scale,” said Jonathan Mayeur, Product Development Lead at IntellectEU.

Catalyst users benefit from a Corda firewall for added protection, can specify an external database for greater control, and enjoy cloud agnostic flexibility. Catalyst provides excellent scalability and comes with high availability, ensuring a more stable, reliable service — so you can take your solution all the way to production.

Easily install, list, delete, or integrate CorDapps via the user interface or API. Speed up your CorDapp integration by automatically generating an open API specification from the uploaded CorDapp, and automatically expose REST endpoints.

Catalyst streamlines and automates complex processes for different types of blockchain network configurations, protocols, and infrastructures. The platform is cloud-agnostic, preventing vendor lock-in, and can be deployed on premises or using blockchain-as-a-service managed infrastructure. To learn more, view the Catalyst product documentation.

IntellectEU
Catalyst is developed by IntellectEU, a company with a reputation for deep expertise in financial messaging and integration. In recent years, IntellectEU has pushed the frontier of blockchain technology, becoming a founding member of the Linux Foundation’s Hyperledger in 2016. The company is a Certified Hyperledger Service Provider and cooperates with Corda protocol creator R3, retaining an experienced team of R3 Corda-certified developers.
