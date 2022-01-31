Castellum presents new management team

articles liés
In addition to Rutger Arnhult, Castellum’s new Executive Management Group consists of:
• Jakob Mörndal, COO
• Kristina Sawjani, CIO
• Jens Andersson, Head of Treasury
• Malin Löveborg, Chief Legal Officer
• Hanna Brandström, People & Culture
• Anna-Karin Nyman, Director Communications
• Sven Stork, Regional Manager Stockholm
• Mats Eriksson, Regional Manager Mälardalen
• Mariette Hilmersson, Regional Manager West
• Ola Orsmark, Regional Manager Öresund
• Per Gawelin, Regional Manager Central
The roles in the Executive Management Group composes of previous members of the management teams in Castellum and Kungsleden, respectively. Jens Andersson most recently held the role as Head of Finance and member of the Group Management in Corem Property Group. Malin Löveborg most recently came from a role as General Counsel at Corem Property Group. The recruitment process of a new CFO is ongoing.
“I am very much looking forward to developing the Nordic region’s leading commercial property company together with this team. All together, we have broad industry competence, a great deal of business know-how and a strong leadership contributing to a strengthened competitiveness,” says Rutger Arnhult, CEO of Castellum.
Castellum’s new organisation will promote a broad dissemination of information and collaboration across functions and put the core business at centre through a more focused organisation for property management. Property management will thus play an even more important role in the new organisation and will be led by Jakob Mörndal. The property management organisation includes regional managers as well as project and logistics managers, sustainability manager, key account managers and business development.
About Castellum
Castellum is one of the largest listed property companies in the Nordic region that develops flexible workplaces and smart logistics solutions. As of 19 November 2021, the property value totalled approximately SEK 148 billion, based on ownership of all shares in Kungsleden. We are active in attractive Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and the Helsinki area. Through Castellum’s associated company, Entra ASA, the company is also exposed to the Norwegian commercial property market. One of our sustainability goals is to become entirely climate neutral by 2030 at the latest. Castellum is the only Nordic property and construction company elected to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI). The Castellum share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap.
Beyond expectations.
www.castellum.se
Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.
