Capital.com appoints ex-IG Group director to steer UK business

Kypros Zoumidou joins the high-growth investment trading platform as Managing Director of its FCA-regulated UK business.



Capital.com, the high-growth global trading and investing platform leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction, has today announced the appointment of Kypros Zoumidou as its new Managing Director of its UK business. Zoumidou joins Capital.com from IG Group (IG) where he was a member of the Enterprise Leadership Team and on the Board of Directors for three of IG’s subsidiary companies. Based in London, Zoumidou will help drive Capital.com’s growth in the UK and oversee its client diversification strategy.



Zoumidou joins Capital.com with more than 20 years of experience in the retail and institutional brokerage space. He has held a number of senior leadership roles including Head of Compliance at E*Trade where he was responsible for the retail and institutional businesses in the UK and Europe. In 2008, he joined inter-dealer broker Mint Securities before moving to IG in 2010 as Head of Compliance. At IG he was responsible for overseeing compliance in the UK and Europe before moving to Dubai as Senior Executive Officer in 2015 where he helped IG expand into the Middle East with a Dubai Financial Services Authority (DFSA) license.



Commenting on Zoumidou’s appointment, Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said:

“Kypros will be instrumental to Capital.com’s ambitions in the UK. His strong background in compliance coupled with a proven track-record managing teams and subsidiaries in mature markets like the UK will help take our business to the next level. As Capital.com diversifies into direct stock investments in the UK, we will be looking to attract different client segments to reflect our wider product range. We are delighted to have Kypros lead our efforts to grow and expand in this important market.”



Kypros Zoumidou, Managing Director , UK, Capital.com, said:

“Capital.com is in a significant period of growth. I was attracted to the group’s commitment to its clients and its ambitions to diversify across products and clients in close step with regulatory standards and best practices. I am excited to be part of the team and to help Capital.com grow its footprint in the UK."

For the year ending 31 December 2021, Capital.com reported a 350% increase in new accounts globally and a 303% growth in trading volumes totalling USD 565bn. Global trading activity on the platform also increased from a year earlier with the total number of trades executed by clients up 388% in 2021.

With offices around the world, Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 6,000 of the world’s most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (not available to UK retail clients), shares and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge.



To access the Capital.com trading platform, please visit www.Capital.com.



Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 6400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2021, the platform reported a 450 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 4 million registered users.

Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.



