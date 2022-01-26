Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Capital.com appoints Joe Rundle, Chief of Staff, to support accelerated growth


Joe Rundle brings 20 years of experience in the trading and investment space, most recently as CEO of Markets.com



Capital.com, the high-growth global trading and investing platform leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction, has today announced the appointment of Joe Rundle as its Chief of Staff. Based in Cyprus, Rundle will oversee Capital.com’s expansion into new markets, as well as support the company’s diversification strategy with better products and solutions. This is a newly created role put in place to support Capital.com’s rapid growth.

With 20 years of experience driving strategy and global growth operations for leading brokerage firms, Rundle will be responsible for supporting Capital.com’s business growth in new markets like the US, deepening the talent pool and bolstering product development and innovation. He was most recently Chief Executive Officer at competing brokerage firm, Markets.com. He previously worked at Bank of America and held senior leadership positions at ThinkMarkets and ETX Capital where he was part of the executive team responsible for repositioning the company as a multi-asset broker.

Commenting on Rundle’s appointment, Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said: “Capital.com has not only been achieving but also sustaining triple-digit year-on-year growth for the last few years. Stellar growth has enabled us to expand our global footprint rapidly. With Joe’s knowledge and experience building compelling multi-asset platforms, we can confidently deliver best-in-class stock trading capabilities and drive strategic partnerships.”

Joe Rundle, Chief of Staff, Capital.com, said: “I have been closely following Capital.com’s development and growth since the company was founded, and have always believed in its vision to lower the barriers to investing using cutting-edge technology, good pricing and education. This new role combines so many things that I'm passionate about - particularly people, innovation, growth-driven strategy and the financial markets."

With offices around the world, Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 6,000 of the world’s most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies (not available to UK retail clients), shares and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge.

“We will continue to support our clients all over the world by expanding into new markets and diversifying our products. We are committed to ensuring sound risk management and providing the right learning tools to help people become confident investors,” added Squires.

To access the Capital.com trading platform, please visit www.Capital.com.

Capital.com is a high-growth investment trading group of companies empowering people to participate in financial markets through secure, low-friction, innovative platforms that take the complexity out of investing. Its intuitive, award-winning platform, available on web and app, offers investors a seamless trading experience to over 3400 world-renowned markets. To help investors trade with confidence, the platform is enabled with robust risk management controls and transparent pricing while its all-in-one Investmate app delivers extensive financial lessons and educational content to support clients in their investment journey.

Capital.com has clients in over 180 countries with offices located in the UK, Gibraltar, Singapore, Australia, and Cyprus. In 2020, the platform reported a 700 per cent growth in its client base, making it one of Europe’s fastest growing investment trading platforms with more than 2 million clients.
Capital Com (UK) Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) under registration number 793714. Capital Com SV Investments Limited is Authorised and regulated by the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), under license number 319/17. Capital Com Australia Limited is authorised and regulated by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) under AFSL Number 513393.
www.capital.com

