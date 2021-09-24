Capital.com announces top hire to drive growth in Asia

Capital.com, the high-growth global FinTech innovator leading the UK leveraged trading industry in overall client satisfaction has today announced the appointment of Chul Lim as its Chief Executive Officer in Asia. Based in Singapore, Chul will oversee Capital.com’s expansion into East Asia , as well as neighbouring markets in the fast-growing Southeast Asian region. The company plans to establish Singapore as its regional headquarters and will begin the process of growing its team and seeking regulatory approval in key Asian markets immediately. It aims to gain a Capital Markets Services licence from the Monetary Authority of Singapore by early 2022.



With more than 15 years of experience driving strategy and growth operations in Asia, Chul will be responsible for building the business and growing the marketing team out of Singapore to help Capital.com expand across Japan, Korea, and the wider Asian region. He was most recently Regional Director of Asia for the global brokerage firm, Exness, where he was responsible for the company’s growth across a dozen Asian countries. He previously held senior leadership positions with leading global technology and e-commerce companies including JD.com, AstraZeneca, GoBear, Samsung Group and Cisco Systems.



Commenting on Chul’s appointment, Jonathan Squires, Group Chief Executive Officer at Capital.com, said:

“We see great opportunities for growth across Asia. Younger, tech-savvy Asian investors are becoming increasingly active in financial markets through online trading platforms. In January for example, we saw the share value of Malaysian rubber glove manufacturer, Top Glove surge following activity on Reddit threads in a story reminiscent of the GameStop rally in Europe and the US. Online trading is alive and well across Asia, and we are confident Asian investors will respond well to Capital.com’s simple and slick user experience, extensive educational resources and competitive pricing. With Chul’s knowledge and experience in the region, we are confident we can lower the barriers to investing and enable more people in Asia to responsibly exercise their value as investors.”



Chul Lim, Chief Executive Officer, Capital.com Asia said:

“This is an exciting time for Capital.com. The business has gone from strength to strength and is rapidly expanding its global footprint. As a cutting edge FinTech company with a global client base, it is fitting that Capital.com would choose Singapore, home to some of the most dynamic and innovative global companies, as its regional headquarters. I’m truly excited to be spearheading Capital.com’s expansion into Asia.”



Capital.com’s foray into Asia is supported by the company’s strong growth results in Europe. In 2020, the company saw its client base surge by 700% globally. While volume of trades on Capital.com increased by 65% over the same period. This growth has continued into 2021. In the first half of 2021, the platform reported a 400 per cent growth in new clients compared to H2 2020. The company recently expanded into Australia with a license granted by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission.



“Capital.com has been on an extraordinary journey the last 18 months. A strong customer-centric culture coupled with a growing interest around the world for online investing have made us one of the fastest growing trading and investing platforms in Europe. We will continue to support our clients all over the world by expanding into new markets and diversifying our products. We are committed to ensuring sound risk management and providing the right learning tools to help people become confident investors,” added Squires.



With offices around the world, Capital.com enables clients to trade derivatives on more than 3,000 of the world’s most popular indices, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and currency pairs. In addition to its web and mobile-based platforms, Capital.com also provides clients with access to free education and trading tools to help them hone their trading knowledge.



To give its clients access to different products and services, Capital.com launched a zero-commission stock dealing account for clients in the UK, Germany and France. The service enables clients to invest their own capital in global stocks without leverage.



Free financial lessons, videos, quizzes and other trading support tools are available on Capital.com’s education app, Investmate. There are also regular news feeds, intelligent financial content and analysis hosted on the Capital.com website and via the platform’s Youtube trading channel, Capital.com TV.

