Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 28, 2018

Acasti Pharma Inc. [LAVAL, Québec] (NASDAQ: ACST, TSX-V: ACST) announced the appointment of Jean-François Boily as Vice President of Finance, and the planned retirement of Linda O’Keefe, Acasti’s current CFO, who will retire later this year. Prior to joining Acasti, Jean-François Boily served as a Director of Finance & Information Technology (IT) at Innovaderm Research Inc. Prior to that, Mr. Boily was a Director of Finance at Teva Canada. Most recently, Mr. Boily worked as a consultant and Vice President of Finance and IT for a pharmaceutical start-up led by a US-based investor.



GeneNews Limited [TORONTO] (TSX: GEN) announced the resignation of Leslie Auld as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Director, and the appointment of Warren Whitehead as Chief Accountant. Warren Whitehead is the Chairman of Plantform Corporation and Chair of the Audit Committee of Aptose Biosciences, as well as having held the role of CFO in multiple companies. Mr. Whitehead is the former CFO of ProMis Neuro-sciences Inc (TSX); former CFO of Arius Research Inc (TSX), providing financial guidance and leadership during the acquisition of Arius by Roche in 2008; former CFO of Labopharm Inc (TSX, NASDAQ) where he completed a series of public equity financings including a cross-border NASDAQ offering.



NetCents Technology Inc. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: NC) announced that Christopher Cherry has been appointed as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer, replacing the vacancy left by Mike Laitinen’s resignation. Mr. Cherry has over 14 years of corporate accounting and audit experience and has acted as Director, Chief Financial Officer, and Secretary for several public companies.



Scythian Biosciences Corp. [TORONTO] (CSE: SCYB, OTC: SCCYF) announced that Peter Liabotis has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Scythian, Mr. Liabotis was Chief Financial Officer of a publicly-traded Toronto merchant bank. Mr. Liabotis also previously served in senior finance executive roles with four junior mining Canadian and U.S. public companies. Prior to that, he was financial controller for a private wealth manager, and group Chief Financial Officer/Senior Vice President of a global offshore hedge-fund administrator.



STEP Energy Services Ltd. [CALGARY] announced that Michael Kelly has joined the executive leadership team of STEP as Executive Vice-President, and has concurrently resigned from STEP’s board of directors. Michael will assume the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of STEP in mid-November, 2018. Michael Kelly has served on STEP’s board of directors since March 2014. From 2015 until 2017, Mr. Kelly was executive vice-president and chief financial officer at PTW Energy Services Ltd. (“PTW”). From 2013 until joining PTW, Mr. Kelly was the president of Hogarth Ventures Ltd. From 1997 until 2013, Mr. Kelly served as an executive with Trican Well Service Ltd. (“Trican”), where from 1997 to 2009, Mr. Kelly was the vice-president, finance and chief financial officer, followed by the position of senior vice-president, EAME and CIS where he oversaw Trican’s international operations until his departure in 2013. Robert Sprinkhuysen, who has served as STEP’s Chief Financial Officer since September of 2011, will remain as Chief Financial Officer of STEP until Mr. Kelly assumes the role in mid-November, 2018, and then Mr. Sprinkhuysen will transition within STEP to the position of Vice-President, Business Development.