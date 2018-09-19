Canada | CFO Moves – week ending September 14, 2018

Fiera Capital Corporation [MONTREAL] (TSX: FSZ) announced the appointment of Donald LeCavalier to Executive Vice President and Global Chief Financial Officer, effective October 1, 2018. Mr. LeCavalier will build on the strong foundation created by John Valentini, who served as Fiera Capital’s Chief Financial Officer since September 2015. Mr. Valentini has become President and Chief Executive Officer of the Firm’s private investments. Most recently, Mr. Lecavalier served as Senior Vice President of Finance and Corporate Affairs at TC Transcontinental. Throughout his career, Mr. LeCavalier also led major strategic projects at Transat, Donohue and SNC-Lavalin Group.



DREAM GLOBAL REIT [TORONTO] (TSX: DRG.UN) announced the appointment of Rajeev Viswanathan as the Trust’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Viswanathan was formerly the Chief Financial Officer of Dream Office REIT and has 18 years experience. Prior to joining Dream he was Senior Vice President, Finance at Brookfield Asset Management. Viswanathan replaces Tamara Lawson, who has decided to pursue another employment opportunity.



DREAM OFFICE REIT [TORONTO] (TSX: D.UN) announced the appointment of Jay Jiang as the Trust’s Chief Financial Officer effective September 14, 2018. Mr. Jiang was formerly the Senior Vice President of Strategic Finance of Dream. Prior to joining Dream, Mr. Jiang was part of the equity research team at BMO Capital Markets. Previously, he was a manager at Ernst & Young LLP in the financial services assurance and advisory group. Mr. Jiang replaces Rajeev Viswanathan, who will become Chief Financial Officer of Dream Global REIT.



Brookfield Business Partners L.P. [TORONTO] (NYSE: BBU, TSX: BBU.UN) announced the appointment of Jaspreet Dehl as Chief Financial Officer of Brookfield Business Partner. Ms. Dehl succeeds Craig Laurie, who will take on a new role overseeing Capital Markets, Finance and Planning for Brookfield Business Partners and its portfolio company operations as Managing Partner. Jaspreet has been with Brookfield since 2011.



Colabor Group Inc. [BOUCHERVILLE, Québec] (TSX: GCL) announced the departure of Jean-François Neault, its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. The Company appointed Mario Brin as its Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer by interim. Prior to joining Colabor, Brin worked at Garda World as Senior Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer where he focused on the US cash service business. Prior to Garda World, he held various management positions, including Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Naya Waters and Vice President – Corporate Finance and Treasury for CGI Group.



Pieridae Energy Limited [CALGARY] (TSX-V: PEA) announced the appointment of Melanie Litoski as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Ms. Litoski is expected to begin her role as CFO on October 1, 2018. Litoski succeeds Mario Racicot who retired as CFO of the Company effective September 1st, 2018. Alfred Sorensen, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, will assume the responsibilities of CFO during the interim period until September Pieridae Energy Limited 30, 2018. Ms. Litoski is currently Chief Financial Officer for Founders Advantage Capital Corp. (March 2018 to present) and her prior positions include Vice President, Controller for Dollar Financial Group (2014 – March 2018), Vice President, Finance and Controller for ENMAX Corporation (2008 – 2014), Chief Financial Officer of First Canada, a transportation company (2005 – 2008) and Controller of RST Industries (2001-2005), a division of JD Irving.



Broadway Gold Mining Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: BRD, OTCQB: BDWYF) announced the appointment of Eric Myung as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Mr. Myung is a Senior Financial Analyst for Marrelli Support Services Inc. (“MSSI”) and will provide services through MSSI.



Sokoman Iron Corp. [St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador] (TSX-V: SIC) announced that John Ryan has resigned as CFO and Director of the Company to pursue other opportunities. Sokoman welcomes Eric Myung as its new CFO. Mr. Myung is a Senior Financial Analyst of Marrelli Support Services Inc. and has previously worked in a public accounting firm focused on small and medium business for seven years.



Eve & Co Incorporated [TORONTO] (TSX-V: EVE) announced that it has appointed Landon Roedding as Chief Financial Officer, effective October 23, 2018. Previously, Mr. Roedding was Controller at Blue Goose Capital Corp. Prior to his role at Blue Goose Capital, Mr. Roedding was Director, Financial Reporting at Kinross Gold, and Senior Manager of Financial Reporting at Sherritt International Inc.



Rover Metals Corp. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: ROVR) announced the resignation of Keith Minty and the appointment of Saurabh Handa as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. Saurabh Handa is a Partner at Invictus Accounting Group and has over 10 years of experience in the mining industry working mostly with public and private mining companies. His prior positions include: the CFO for Titan Mining Corporation, Vice President, Finance for Imperial Metals Corp., CFO for Meryllion Resources Corp., CFO for Yellowhead Mining Inc., and Corporate Controller for SouthGobi Resources Ltd. Saurabh also currently serves as a Director and Chair of the Audit Committee for K92 Mining Inc.