Canada | CFO Moves – week ending May 18, 2018

Waste Connections, Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX/NYSE: WCN) announced that, effective July 1, 2018, Mary Anne Whitney, Senior Vice President – Finance, will succeed Worthing Jackman as Chief Financial Officer. Mary Anne has had extensive experience with the Company since 2006.



Big Rock Brewery Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX: BR) announced that Chief Financial Officer, Barbara Feit, has resigned from her position, effective June 12, 2018.



Strongbow Exploration Inc. [VANCOUVER] announced the appointment of Matthew Hird as Chief Financial Officer. Hird spent over eight years at Kaz Minerals plc, including six years as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to his appointment at Kaz Minerals plc, he was Company Secretary and Group Reporting Manager at Vedanta Resources plc. He has also served as Chief Financial Officer at African Minerals Limited and more recently, as Chief Financial Officer at Sierra Rutile Limited. Prior to his work in the natural resources sector, he spent nine years at Deloitte.



Axion Ventures Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: AXV) announced the appointment of Ka Kong (Steve) Ng as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Ng joins Axion Ventures with more than 15 years of experience in the public accounting industry in China and Hong Kong where he was most recently a Partner at Grant Thornton.



GreenSpace Brands Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: JTR) announced the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Keith Jackson has resigned. Cindy Leung, Vice President of Finance, will serve as interim CFO. Leung joined GreenSpace in November 2015 and has previously acted as interim CFO for GreenSpace during a period in 2017. Prior to joining GreenSpace, Cindy had over ten years of experience in public accounting, assurance and tax.



ESI Energy Services Inc. [CALGARY] (CSE: OPI) announced that Ted Rigaux has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of ESI for personal reasons. Rigaux plans to go on parental leave until October 1, 2018, when he will return to ESI. The Company has appointed Priyanka Bambaranda as interim Chief Financial Officer. Bambaranda has been employed by the Company since April 2013 as a Senior Accountant, progressing to Corporate Controller in October 2014. Prior to that, she held a number of senior accounting positions, including 10 years as a Senior Accountant with a major engineering and construction company.



Sundial Growers Inc. [MD ROCKY VIEW, AB] welcomed Jim Keough as the company’s Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Prior to joining Sundial, Keough worked for 20 years as CFO of the Bumper Group of Companies. He has also worked locally and internationally for major accounting firms.



MLG Blockchain Consulting [TORONTO] announced the addition of Kyle Fry as Chief Financial Officer. Kyle is also a Certified Blockchain Expert (Blockchain Council) and is involved in various blockchain network groups such as Columbia Blockchain Alliance (CBA), BlockchainNYC.org, and Blockchain Education Network (BEN). Prior to his role at MLG Blockchain, Kyle spent almost 10 years at Credit Suisse in the M&A.