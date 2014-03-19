Canada | CFO Moves – week ending March 14, 2014

Discovery Air Inc. announced that Paul Bernards has been appointed as the Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of Discovery Air effective April 1, 2014. Mr. Bernards previously served as CFO for Masonite International Corporation, Shepell FGI and Premier Salons, serving most recently as Vice President Finance, Operations for JELD-WEN.



Pershimco Resources Inc. (TSX-V: PRO) announced the appointment of Pierre Monet as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Monet was President and Chief Executive Officer of Malaga Inc., which had a tungsten mine in Peru; Vice-President Finance, Administration and Treasurer of Compagnie Minière IOC Inc.; and, Vice-President Finance of Produits Forestiers Alliance Inc.



Brisio Innovations Inc. (CSE: BZI) announced the resignation of Michael Sweatman as the Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and a director of the Company. The Company is pleased to announce the appointment of Scott MacEachern as the Chief Financial Officer and Secretary. Mr. MacEachern is the founder of accounting firm LedgerLiberty Solutions Inc. Mr. MacEachern spent the previous years as Controller for multiple companies listed on the TSX and TSX-V exchanges.



Stem Cell Therapeutics Corp. (TSX-V: SSS) announced that Luke Beshar has been appointed to the Company’s Board of Directors. Luke Beshar is Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of NPS Pharmaceuticals. He joined the company in 2007. Prior to joining NPS, Mr. Beshar served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Cambrex Corporation.