Canada | CFO Moves – week ending June 29, 2018

Canadian Metals Inc. [MONTREAL] (CSE: CME) announced the appointment of Patsie Ducharme as Senior Vice President Finance & Chief Financial Officer to replace Pierre Monet. Ducharme has over 10 years of experience as a Chief Financial Officer with the following private and public entities: Elopak Inc., Fibrek Inc. and Malette Industries Inc. Previously, she held various progressive financial positions for 12 years with Tembec Inc. Ms. Ducharme is also a Board Member and Audit Committee Member of Kruger Specialty Papers Holding.



Hudson Resources Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: HUD, OTC: HUDRF) announced the appointment of Sam Yik as Chief Financial Officer. Sam brings over 10 years of CFO experience in managing publicly listed companies on the TSX, TSXV, and the NYSE-MKT.



Absorb Software [CALGARY] announced the appointment of Mark Simner as the company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Simner’s addition is the latest of several recent hires designed to position the company for immediate growth, readying Absorb to capitalize on the strategic investment of Silversmith Capital. Simner most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer for Varsity Tutors. Prior, Simner was the Vice President of Industry Analytics and Operations at Catamaran, after serving as the Vice President and Chief Financial Officer for Accertify Inc., an American Express Company.



Enssolutions Group Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: ENV.H, OTC Pink Sheets: NSLSF) announced that Charles Mathews, the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities.



Element Fleet Management Corp. [TORONTO] (TSX: EFN) announced the appointment of Vito Culmone as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Culmone will assume the role on July 16, replacing Samir Zabaneh, who has resigned as Element’s CFO to assume an executive role with another organization in the FinTech industry. Culmone served for the last 11 years in CFO roles at Shaw Communications and WestJet Airlines. Prior to that he held increasingly senior positions at Molson Coors Brewing, including overseeing commercial finance as well as finance and strategy for the U.S. Currently, Culmone is a director of EPCOR Utilities and chair of the audit committee.



Imaflex Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX-V: IFX) announced that Giancarlo Santella has been promoted from Controller to the newly created position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Santella joined Imaflex in 2010. Santella began his career at Ernst and Young. Following this, Mr. Santella joined BCE’s Business Unit Controller’s group, before joining Imaflex as Corporate Controller.



Namaste Technologies Inc. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: N, OTCMKTS: NXTTF) announced the appointment of Kenneth Ngo as Namaste’s CFO. Kenneth Ngo joined Namaste Technologies Inc. as a corporate controller in April 2018. He has more than 20 years of experience in finance and has held positions of increasing responsibility in a number of US and Canadian publicly traded companies. Philip Van der Berg has submitted his resignation as Namaste CFO.



Mirasol Resources Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MRZ, OTCPK: MRZLF) announced the appointment of Mathew Lee as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Lee has more than 10 years’ experience of both public and private company operations and has worked in various industries including financial services and mineral resource sectors. Mahesh Liyanage, is retiring as the Company’s CFO.