Canada | CFO Moves – week ending July 6, 2018

TECSYS Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: TCS) announce the appointment of Mark J. Bentler as Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Bentler will succeed interim CFO, Berty Ho-Wo-Cheong, Vice President, Mergers and Acquisitions and former CFO, effective September 17th, 2018. Bentler joins the company from Aptos Retail where he served as Chief Financial Officer from 2015 to 2018. From 2008 to 2015, Mr. Bentler served as Vice President, Finance, for Epicor Retail, a division of Epicor Software Corporation that was later spun out to create Aptos.
Potash Ridge Corporation [TORONTO] (TSX: PRK) announced that Ross Phillips, Potash Ridge Corporation’s Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other opportunities. In the interim, Chris Reid, a director of the Company, will assume the role of Acting Chief Financial Officer.
Cotinga Pharmaceuticals Inc. [LONDON, Ontario and BOSTON] (TSX-V: COT, OTCQB: COTQF) announced the appointment of Victor Hugo as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective July 20, 2018. Hugo will succeed Gene Kelly, who has served as Cotinga’s CFO since 2006. Hugo brings more than 20 years of experience in finance and accounting including CFO experience with public companies.
The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. [TORONTO] (TSX: TGOD, US: TGODF) announced the appointment of Brian Athaide, TGOD’s current CFO, to the position of CEO. The Company also appointed Julia Golubovskaya, Vice-President, Finance as interim CFO. Ms. Golubovskaya has over 18 years of experience in consumer products, having worked with Proctor & Gamble in Canada, the USA and Russia.
