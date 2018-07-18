Canada | CFO Moves – week ending July 13, 2018

Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. [MONTREAL] (NASDAQ: CMTA) announced the appointment of Steve Forte as chief financial officer, effective August 3, 2018. Mr. Forte will replace current CFO, Michael Singer, who will transition from his role effective August 9, 2018. Mr. Forte’s experience includes nearly a decade at Aptalis Pharma Inc., where he was responsible for the overall corporate controllership function of a multinational pharmaceutical company. Most recently, Mr. Forte was CFO of Thinking Capital Financial Corporation, a leading Canadian financial technology firm.



Eldorado Gold Corporation [VANCOUVER] (TSX: ELD, NYSE: EGO) announced the appointment of Philip Yee as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Yee will join Eldorado in September 2018. Yee worked for a variety of organizations in the gold mining sector, including most recently as EVP and CFO at Kirkland Lake Gold since 2016, and SVP and CFO with Lake Shore Gold from 2013 to 2016.



Big Rock Brewery Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX: BR) appointed Don Sewell to the position of Chief Financial Officer, effective August 27th, 2018. Prior to joining Big Rock, Sewell was previously the Vice President of Investment Banking at National Bank Financial Inc. and the Corporate Finance Analyst for Peters & Co Limited.