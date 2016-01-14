Canada | CFO Moves – week ending January 8, 2016

articles liés
Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. [LAVAL, Quebec] (NYSE: VRX, TSX: VRX) announced the creations of an Office of the Chief Executive Officer, which will include Robert Rosiello, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, to serve in an interim capacity.
Kane Biotech Inc. [WINNIPEG] (TSX-V: KNE) appointed Audrey Goertzen as new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) replacing Mark Matthewson. Ms. Goertzen has broad experience in financial management and accounting over the past 22 years in public accounting, public and government crown corporations, as well as rapidly growing entrepreneurial companies.
Appia Energy Corp. [TORONTO] (CSE: API) announced the appointment of Frank van de Water as Chief Financial Officer of the Company, subsequent to the resignation of Michael D’Amico in order for him to pursue another opportunity. Frank is currently a director, the Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Appia.
Romios Gold Resources Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: RG) announced the appointment of Frank van de Water as Chief Financial Officer, subsequent to the resignation of Michael D’Amico in order for him to pursue another opportunity. Frank is a Certified Professional Accountant and is currently a director, the Chief Operating Officer and Secretary of Romios.
