Canada | CFO Moves – week ending January 19, 2018

TFI International Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX: TFII, OTCQX: TFIFF) announced that Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Gregory W. Rumble plans to retire in April 2019. Mr. Rumble has been Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President of TFI International (then TransForce) since 2015 and previously served as President of Contrans Group for more than 10 years before its acquisition by TFI. Prior to that, he had served in an executive capacity at Contrans since 1988.



Avison Young [TORONTO] announced that Christine Battist has joined the firm as a Principal and Chief Financial Officer. She will be based in the firm’s Chicago office. Battist most recently as Chief Financial Officer of Silver Bay Realty Trust and, previously, Two Harbors Investment Corp – two public REITs associated with global alternative asset management firm Pine River Capital Management. Battist succeeds Gary Hubbard. Prior to joining Two Harbors, Battist was director of investor relations at the Mosaic Company. Earlier in her career, she was director of internal audit at Tuesday Morning Corporation; and she has a decade of experience at PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP.



Emblem Corp. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: EMC) announced the appointment of Alex Stojanovic as Chief Financial Officer, replacing John Laurie. Mr. Stojanovic joined Emblem as Director of Finance in August, 2017. Previously, he held several senior finance positions in Barrick Gold Corporation and Teranga Gold Corporation.



Groupe Solotech [MONTREAL] announced the appointment of Nicolas Lavoie as Chief Financial Officer. This appointment is effective February 5, 2018. Most recently he was the Senior Vice President, Finance, at Gildan Activewear since 2012. Prior to working at Gildan, he was Vice President, Corporate Finance and Treasury at Consolidated Thompson Iron Mines. From 2004 to 2010, he held progressively senior roles in the finance organization within the Yellow Pages Group, up to Vice President, Finance and Treasurer. He also acted as Chief Financial Officer of a Yellow Pages Group subsidiary, Trader Corporation. Prior to that, he held treasury roles within both Quebecor World Inc. and the Société générale de financement du Québec.



Explorex Resources Inc. [Vancouver] (CSE: EX) announced that it has appointed Elizabeth Richards as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer. Elizabeth Richards was previously an audit Principal at Davidson & Company LLP.



MPX Bioceutical Corporation [TORONTO] (CSE: MPX, OTC: MPXEF) announced the appointment of David McLaren as the Company’s new Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining MPX, Mr. McLaren was CFO for Ontario Drive & Gear Limited for the past two years and previously CFO for Belmont Meats Limited, Redpath Sugar Limited and Nealanders International Inc. Mr. McLaren also held senior finance positions with Mother Parkers Tea & Coffee, Weston Bakeries and Loblaws. McLaren replaces Randy Stafford who was interim CFO.



Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. [TORONTO] (CSE: GLH, OTCQB: GLDFF) announced the appointment of Craig Eastwood as its new Chief Financial Officer. The Company’s outgoing CFO, Eugene Hill, is stepping down to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Eastwood served as CFO at Powin Energy Corporation. Prior to that, Eastwood was the corporate controller at Erickson, a leading specialty aviation company. He has also held senior financial leadership positions with ESCO, Daimler Trucks, and Pharmaceutical Product Development.



Ikkuma Resources Corp. [CALGARY] (TSX-V: IKM) announced that John Van de Pol has joined the Corporation’s executive team as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, commencing January 15, 2018. John replaces Kim Benders who acted as Interim CFO. Ms. Benders remains on the executive team as Corporate Controller following John’s appointment.

