Canada | CFO Moves – week ending February 23, March 2, 2018

CFO Moves – week ending March 2, 2018



DHX Media [HALIFAX] (TSX: DHX.A, DHX.B; NASDAQ: DHXM) announced that Doug Lamb has been appointed Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Lamb succeeds former CFO, Keith Abriel, who will be leaving the Company after a short transition. Lamb was appointed as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Postmedia in July 2010, stepping down from such position in February 2017. Prior to that, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Canwest LP since 2005. Mr. Lamb also served as Vice President of Corporate Development of Metroland, the community publishing business of Torstar Corporation. Prior to his employment with Torstar Corporation, he held a variety of financial roles at Hollinger International Inc. and Southam Inc.



Andrew Peller Limited [GRIMSBY, Ontario] (TSX: ADW.A, ADW.B) announced that Brian D. Athaide, Chief Financial Officer of the Company, has resigned effective March 16, 2018 to pursue other interests. Peter Patchet, APL’s former retired Chief Financial Officer will rejoin the Company on an interim basis.



Torex Gold Resources Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: TXG) announced that Steven Thomas will be joining the executive team as Chief Financial Officer effective April 2, 2018. Thomas joins the Torex team from Goldcorp Inc., where he held the role of CFO Canadian Operations. Prior to that, he held the role of CFO of De Beers Canada Inc. for ten years.



MYM Nutraceuticals Inc. [VANCOUVER] (CSE: MYM.CN, OTC: MYMMF) announced Craig Lennox has joined MYM as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Lennox joins MYM from Clearly, where he was most recently Chief Financial Officer.



Annidis Corporation [OTTAWA] (TSX-V: RHA) announced the resignation of Brian Baker from his position as chief financial officer and corporate secretary of Annidis.



Five Star Diamonds Limited [TORONTO] (TSX-V: STAR) announced the appointment of Jeremy South as Chief Financial Officer. South is currently Managing Partner of a Canadian-based private equity group. He has over 30 years of experience in M&A, capital markets and private equity, including senior positions in investment banking at Deutsche Bank, NatWest Markets and Deloitte.



CFO Moves – week ending February 23



Frontera Energy Corporation [TORONTO] (TSX: FEC) announced that Camilo McAllister, its Chief Financial Officer, has resigned to pursue other career opportunities. Mr. McAllister will continue in his current role until March 9, 2018. Alejandro Piñeros, Corporate Finance Director will act in the capacity of interim CFO.



Jupiter Resources Inc. [CALGARY] (“Jupiter” or the “Company”) announced that George Yee, who has served as Jupiter’s Chief Financial Officer since the Company was formed in 2014, has decided to retire effective April 30, 2018. Shyla Stinson, currently Vice President Finance, will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer effective May 1, 2018.



XORTX Therapeutics Inc. [CALGARY] (CSE: XRX) announced the appointment of Dave Matthews as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”). Dave Matthews began his career in the life science field as CFO of Allelix Biopharmaceuticals in 1990, followed by a number of notably successful life science companies including StressGen Biotechnologies, Aspreva Pharmaceuticals and GenomeDX Biosciences. Matthews replaces John Meekison, who acted as interim CFO for XORTX since the Company’s founding.



MediaValet Inc. [Vancouver] (TSX-V: MVP) announced that, in addition to his Executive Chairman role, Rob Chase has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer. Chase brings nearly 20-years of Board member, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer experience in publicly traded Software-as-a-Service, technology start-up and growth companies to the MediaValet executive team.



Darien Resource Development Corp. [Vancouver] (TSX-V: DRR) announced that Blaine Bailey has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of the Company. Blaine is a CPA‑CGA who has worked with numerous private and public companies over the past 20 years. Konstantin Lichtenwald has resigned from his position as Chief Financial Officer.