Canada | CFO Moves – week ending February 2, 2018

Hydro One Limited [TORONTO] (TSX: H) announced the appointment of Paul Dobson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) effective March 1, 2018. Mr. Dobson was most recently CFO for Direct Energy Ltd. (Direct Energy), Houston, Texas. Since 2003, Mr. Dobson has held leadership positions in finance, operations and customer service across the Centrica Group, the parent company of Direct Energy.



Spectral Medical Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX: EDT) announced that Richard Wieland II has been appointed as interim CFO. Richard has deep experience in the Life Sciences sector. He was previously the CFO of LyphoMed.



Red Pine Exploration Inc. [TORONTO] (TSX-V: RPX) announced that Tara Gilfillan has been appointed as Red Pine’s Chief Financial Officer. Tara has strong financial and operational experience as a senior executive within the mining industry. She has held the roles of Controller and CFO of mining companies, CFO, interim CEO of a global engineering consulting company, and successfully co-founded a start-up engineering company. Ms. Gilfillan replaces Marc Johnson, who served as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer since October 2015.



NXT Energy Solutions Inc. [CALGARY] (TSX: SFD, OTCQB: NSFDF) announced the appointment of Jakub Brogowski as Vice President of Finance and Chief Financial Officer. After beginning his career with TD Securities in Calgary, in 2011, Mr. Brogowski joined RBC Capital Markets in London. Charles Selby, who has served as NXT’s Interim Chief Financial Officer over the past 2 months will continue as the Lead Director of the Company.



Seven Generations Energy Ltd. [CALGARY] announced that Derek Aylesworth will join March 15, 2018 as its Chief Financial Officer. Aylesworth is currently Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at Painted Pony Energy Ltd. and was previously Chief Financial Officer at Baytex Energy Ltd. Before that, Derek held senior management and financial positions in international business units of Encana Corporation. 7G’s current CFO Chris Law will become Executive Vice President, Strategy Management once Aylesworth joins the company.



Kestrel Gold Inc. [Calgary] (TSX-V: KGC) announced that Robert Solinger has resigned as the Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation, but will remain as a director, and Brendan Reeve has been appointed to the position of Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation. Mr. Reeve provides consulting services to companies as well as operating his own private firm.



Alternate Health Corp [TORONTO] (CSE: AHG, OTC: AHGIF) announced the appointment of Christopher Boling to the position of Chief Financial Officer. Boling takes over from Jim Griffiths who has been appointed Senior Vice President Finance. Mr. Boling has over 20 years of experience in senior financial leadership roles for global public firms like Textron and Pirelli S.p.A. For the last 5 years, Mr. Boling has been working at the CFO level for high-growth technology companies in additive manufacturing and solar energy.



Novra Technologies Inc. [WINNIPEG] (TSX-V: NVI) announced that Steven Archambault, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for Novra and President & CFO for Novra’s wholly-owned subsidiary, International Datacasting Corporation (IDC), has decided to leave his position in order to accept a senior finance role at another company in a different market space.



NXGOLD LTD. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: NXN) announced the appointment of Janine Richardson as its Chief Financial Officer effective 1 February 2018. Ms. Richardson is presently the Chief Financial Officer of IsoEnergy Ltd, and will continue in this role while also assuming responsibility for the Company. From 2010 to 2017, she was Chief Financial Officer of Hillsborough Resources Limited. Between 2006 and present, Ms. Richardson provided financial consulting services to several publicly listed mining companies, primarily in the gold sector, including Atlantic Gold Corporation, Primero Mining Corp., Yukon-Nevada Gold Corp., Rio Alto Mining Ltd. and Goldgroup Mining Inc. From 1991 to 2006 Ms. Richardson was Director of Group Accounting at Placer Dome Inc. From 1985 to 1991 Ms. Richardson was a manager in the audit group (mining) at Ernst & Young LLP, Toronto.

