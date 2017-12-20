Canada | CFO Moves – week ending Decembre 15, 2017

Karnalyte Resources Inc. [SASKATOON] (TSX: KRN) announced the appointment of Danielle Favreau as Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Favreau has been with Karnalyte since the fall of 2015 first joining as the Company’s Controller and later appointed as the Company’s Interim Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining Karnalyte, Danielle served in senior roles in both audit and human resources at Virtus Group LLP. She also served as Controller at Great Western Minerals Group.



CWC Energy Services Corp. [CALGARY] announced that Stuart King has accepted the position of Chief Financial Officer. Mr. King has over 22 years of accounting and finance experience with the last 12 years being in Vice President, Finance and Controller positions in several public and private oil and gas and oilfield service companies. In conjunction with Mr. King’s appointment, CWC has accepted the resignation of Craig Flint as Chief Financial Officer.



Continental Energy Corporation [VANCOUVER] (OTCQB: CPPXF) announced that the Company’s Chief Financial Officer, Robert V. Rudman will step down as the Company’s Chief Financial Officer effective December 31, 2017. Mr. Rudman will remain on the Company’s Board of Directors and also remain as a member of the Audit Committee. Additionally, Mr. Rudman will continue as Acting CFO until such time as the Company has engaged a replacement CFO.



Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. [VANCOUVER] (TSX-V: MTB) announced the appointment of Winnie Wong, as CFO and Corporate Secretary. Ms. Wong is also a mining industry financial executive and acts at the Chief Financial Officer and Director of select mining industry companies. Ms. Wong is also Vice President of Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. based in Vancouver BC.



Aquatic Informatics Inc. [Vancouver] announced James Griffiths as Chief Financial Officer. James began his career in sales and then obtained his CPA with KPMG in 1992. He then spent 5 years in emerging markets in Eastern Europe and Asia with Pepsi Cola in a market development and finance role. Upon his return to Canada, he was a lead investor in WaterTrax, then joined the company as CFO. James also played a key role in the acquisition of Linko in early 2015 and the amalgamation with Aquatic Informatics in 2017.



Exploration Khalkos Inc. [MONTREAL] (TSX-V: KAS) announced the appointment of Jacques Levesque as Chief Financial Officer. Prior to joining the Corporation, Mr. Levesque held several senior financial management positions, specifically in the mining sector. Mr. Levesque was involved until May 2017 as a director, president and chief financial officer of Orex Exploration Inc. Mr. Levesque is a director of Anaconda Mining Inc. and officer of Radisson Mining Resources Inc.



Cava Resources Inc. [Toronto] (TSX-V: CVA) announced that Chris Hopkins has been appointed CFO. Mr Hopkins was elected to the Board of Cava at its recent annual meeting. He has had many years of experience in the mining industry and also sits on the Board of Stina Resources Inc, Pedro Resources Inc. and SBD Capital Corp.