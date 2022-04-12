Corporate Finance, DeFi, Blockchain, Web3 News
Calmon Partners Group Welcomes a new Communication Director

Calmon Partners Group welcomes Katarina Fisiak as Communication Director.


Katarina will lead communication efforts at group level and brings 10 years of experience in Communication & Strategic Consulting.

Katarina started her career at the European Parliament in Brussels as a parliamentary assistant where she actively participated in the Committee on Foreign Affairs, Committee on Budgets and Committee on Constitutional Affairs. She then continued at the Polish Embassy in Paris where she specialized in promoting trade and investment between Polish and French firms interested in developing their activity abroad.

Between 2013 and 2022 Katarina held the position of Account Manager at ESCAL Consulting, a firm in strategy of influence. She was in charge of establishment and development of an international network of journalists relevant to the B2B and B2C client portfolio, development of corporate PR strategy and coordination of PR activities.

About Calmon Partners
Calmon Partners is a unique platform structured around 3 pillars : Executive Search, Financial Services and Media. For more info : www.calmonpartners.com

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.

Mardi 12 Avril 2022

