Cake DeFi enters into esports with competitive gaming platform FACEIT in multi-million dollar deal that will allow gamers to earn cryptocurrency FACEIT, the world’s leading platform for competitive online gaming, has today announced a multi-million dollar partnership with Cake DeFi, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto fintech platforms, which allows users to earn cash flow from their crypto.

• At 25m users, FACEIT offers the biggest network of competitive gamers globally with 66% of users agreeing that cryptocurrencies are the future of online transactions

• The partnership will go beyond brand integration by offering FACEIT players an opportunity to get onto the decentralised finance market, earn crypto prizes, boost their prize winnings and create passive income

• Cake DeFi will be offering players more than half a million dollars in crypto prizes won through weekly tournaments and in-game missions



FACEIT, the world’s leading platform for competitive online gaming, has today announced a multi-million dollar partnership with Cake DeFi, one of the world’s fastest growing crypto fintech platforms, which allows users to earn cash flow from their crypto. Facilitated by Pivot Agency, the collaboration will provide Cake DeFi with authentic brand exposure to all FACEIT users globally through a series of bespoke and multifaceted gaming experiences which will offer the community a chance to win crypto. This year Cake DeFi will be offering players more than half a million dollars in prizes, paid in crypto.



Research suggests that 55% of the Millennials gamers own crypto as compared to just 5% of all Millennials, illustrating the natural connection between the gaming and crypto industry.



The partnership with FACEIT marks Cake DeFi’s first move into the gaming and esports space. The agreement will offer the company access to FACEIT’s 25 million userbase, the largest network of competitive gamers, and will offer players a unique opportunity to earn actual crypto prizes while playing. Furthermore, through CakeDefi’s platform and access to decentralised finance applications, they can compound their winnings and earn returns on their crypto.



Michele Attisani, Co-Founder & CBO of FACEIT said: “The FACEIT platform is home to the largest community of competitive gamers, which means we have a unique understanding of this audience. Our users are incredibly forward thinking and educated when it comes to crypto, so the partnership we chose had to bring tangible and substantial value to be of interest. The collaboration with Cake DeFi is much more than brand integration, and offers our community clear experiential and financial benefits which go beyond what any partnerships of this type has delivered before.”



FACEIT users are core gamers who spend an average of 2.5hrs a day on the platform. A recent survey of FACEIT users found that many were already interested in, and investing in crypto, showing a natural synergy between both brands and industries:

• They are innovative thinkers with 66% agreeing that cryptocurrencies are the future of online transactions

• 80% have heard of Crypto

• 36% invest in Crypto

• 46% very Likely or Likely to use Crypto in next 12 months - 4x more likely than the general population to use Cryptocurrency for online purchases



The partnership will incorporate Cake DeFi Missions, involving in-game tasks and monthly challenges for players to complete in order to win crypto prizes. It will also include Cake DeFi Weekly Tournaments which will run throughout the year which will be open to FACEIT players around the world. Players will be able to earn even greater rewards on the crypto they win when they sign up to CakeDefi. All crypto prizes are redeemable through their Cake DeFi account, allowing FACEIT to expand its current play-to-earn offering.



Speaking about the partnership, Dr. Julian Hosp, CEO and Co-Founder of Cake DeFi said, “Gamers have a natural affinity with crypto and they can now join us on the DeFi movement. Cake DeFi’s partnership with FACEIT will allow players to earn crypto while they game, and further earn returns on their crypto through our platform. In 2021, we paid out US$230 million in rewards to our customers. So it’s a win-win-win for FACEIT gamers.”



Cake DeFi is the leading crypto fintech platform that provides users access to DeFi (decentralised finance) services and applications such as liquidity mining, staking and lending, which generates regular returns for users. They currently manage over $1 billion in customer assets and offer users one of the highest returns on crypto in the market, as a one stop platform that is easy-to-use, secure and transparent. Last year they paid out $230 million in rewards to customers and this year they are looking to increase this to 74% more, or $400 million, in rewards.



www.cakedefi.com



About FACEIT:

FACEIT is the leading competitive platform for online multiplayer games, with over 25 million users. Through FACEIT, players, organisers, game developers and brands can access a dedicated platform that empowers the development of the competitive gaming ecosystem through play, organise and social features.

By covering the whole spectrum of competitive gaming from grassroots up to professional players, the platform is the biggest of its kind and it has already a long-standing partnership with the most important gaming publishers in the industry.

www.faceit.com.



About CakeDefi

Cake DeFi is a fully transparent, highly innovative and regulated fintech platform dedicated to providing access to decentralised financial services and applications by enabling users to generate returns from their crypto and digital assets. It is operated and registered in Singapore and is fully compliant with all regulatory requirements of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS).

By enabling and empowering its users to harness the potential of decentralized finance, Cake DeFi aims to educate and inform people around the world on crypto and DeFi in a simple, easy to understand and hassle-free manner.



