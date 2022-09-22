CV Summit 2022 called on incumbent industries to no longer hold blockchain tech on probation CV Summit highlighted the significance of global players entering the space.

“It's important to take note of Google’s and Visa’s entering. CV Summit saw the collaboration of different worlds, the old and the new, the traditional and the informal. These worlds are open to collaboration, learning from each other, and together contributing to the fantastic story that is blockchain technology.” Mathias Ruch, Co-Founder and CEO of CV VC.



CV Summit, Switzerland’s flagship forum, showcased the productivity of the world's most mature blockchain hub, and the utility of blockchain tech while welcoming leading global entities entering the space such as Google and Visa. Over 800 in-person delegates and 70+ speakers attended Switzerland’s most significant blockchain industry event with 2300 other attendees joining online.



Klaus Steinkamp from Visa told delegates “Our mission is to connect the world through the most reliable and secure payment network - enabling people, businesses, and economies to thrive. Visa intends to address the current friction when crypto vertical engages with fiat currency. We want to engage, please reach out.”



Google Cloud’s Daniël Rood at CV Summit said “We come to this space humbly and to partner. We want to bring our experience from Web2 and to work together to bring users on board to Web3 which promises the democratization of ownership."



Continuing, Ruch, said, “How would the world be without the invention of the light bulb? Dark. How might the world be without blockchain and the other underpinning techs of the incoming Web3 iteration of the internet? Stark. To ensure a brighter future amid geopolitical turmoil, and raging inflationary effects, we felt it important to bring the utility agenda to the forefront via CV Summit. The space is maturing and professionalizing. I call incumbent industries to no longer hold blockchain tech on probation but to embrace it so as not to miss out and be on the losing side.”



Mathias Ruch (right) "we felt it important to bring the utility agenda to the forefront via CV Summit. The space is maturing and professionalizing. I call incumbent industries to no longer hold blockchain tech on probation but to embrace it so as not to miss out and be on the losing side.” Tracy Trachsler (center) said "Blockchain is a ‘lightbulb moment’ not just for Switzerland but for the world. This is why we host CV Summits"



CV Summit is distinct in the global blockchain conference circuit as it is less about speculation and more about utility. It is no surprise that Swiss productivity extends to its blockchain and Web3 industry which is globally recognized for its precision, financial acumen, regulatory certainty, compliance expertise, unicorns, and unique mindset. This mindset results in Switzerland's constant ranking as a top country within which blockchain businesses flourish.



The eighth edition of CV Summit shone the global spotlight on Switzerland’s illuminating productivity in blockchain and the incoming iteration of the internet, Web3. Swiss pioneers with international reach were also gathered at CV Summit. 21Shares which recently joined Switzerland’s unicorn herd, fresh from a new $25m funding round, along with crypto banks SEBA and Sygnum, online banking leader Swissquote, Bitcoin Suisse, and Swiss digital exchange SDX explored together perspectives and actions with over 3000 delegates. Also in attendance were those building security and compliance infrastructures to bridge the traditional finance world, such as Lukka and CertiK. Circle, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer came to examine CBDCs with regulatory experts and the Bank of International Settlements. Tech builders PraSaga, Cartesi, Partisia Blockchain, and QPQ delivered inspiration, whilst motivation was roused by the Casper Association and Web3 Foundations. Those innovating in trading such as Portofino met with exchanges Coinbase, LCX and others.



CV Summit highlighted that Crypto Valley is unquestionably the most mature blockchain hub, offering the global blockchain ecosystem the right people to give answers to questions, regulatory clarity, and a concentration of founders and builders that want to contribute to a safe and transparent environment and build the next generation of commerce. International speakers supported this position, such as PraSaga CEO Michael Holdmann, who said: “We are here due to the guidance Switzerland gives.”

Commenting on the utility proposition of CV Summit 2022, Tracy Trachsler, CV Labs Managing Director said “Our role at CV Labs is to enable the incubation of great minds, to expose innovation, and to allow it to flourish for the enablement of a better future. One of the many great strengths we have in Switzerland is our attentive approach to technological innovation which delivers utility. Blockchain is a ‘lightbulb moment’ not just for Switzerland but for the world. This is why we host CV Summits, research and publish reports, and are building a global ecosystem with our partners, to shine the light on blockchain technology as it builds a more equitable future for all. To highlight the utility of blockchain we hosted a startup zone at this year's Summit and many of those whom we incubated and in which our VC pillar CV VC has invested were in attendance at either the Start Up Zone or the earlier Friends & Family Day event.”



Further CV Summit 2022 News:

1. Blockchain utility through the lens of a selection of CV VC portfolio companies

2. Switzerland as a luminary in DeFi and Web3 due to regulatory assurance

3. Africa is the prime example of blockchain utility - The new Bitcoin is Africa!



CV VC which is the venture capital pillar of CV Labs had many of its own investees gather at a ‘Friends & Family Day’ in advance of CV Summit itself. Each demonstrates the actual productivity and utility of blockchain, beyond that of crypto. Take a look at their utility.



Making income fairer

Utopia Music is leveling the music industry through clear, transparent, and reliable data-based solutions that ensure ‘fair pay for every play’, and has just announced its 15th acquisition in the last 24 months - UK-based Cinram Novum.



Disintermediation

AdHash, disintermediating advertising, announced that Conde Nast’s chief commercial director had joined their team. This reflects the trend in human capital movement from traditional industries to those powered by blockchain. Conde Nast is home to some of the world's most iconic brands including Vogue, The New Yorker, GQ, Vanity Fair, and Wired.



Feeding the world

Five hundred million farmers around the globe have no access to any financial services. Agryo is connecting small and medium-sized farmers to financial lenders by combining multiple data sources, AI modeling, and blockchain technology.



Tracifier is on a mission to reduce up to $50 billion in food fraud and develop sustainability practices in agribusiness



Sustainability

Proof, with a new $6m oversubscribed funding round is making impact data accessible and measurable for investors and impact providers.



Modern Day Investing

Revix, a gamified investment platform for the everyday investor and professional investors alike, has designed and integrated an anti-money laundering compliance system and is currently partnering with Africa’s largest bank – in the issuance of thematic Actively Managed Certificates (AMCs) to be listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE).



Responsible production

ServBlock is automating the quality assurance process in biotech and pharmaceutical supply chains.



Banking the unbanked as epitomized by Mazzuma, Fastagger and Carmachain.



Fighting cybercrime

Cybera announced the closing of their oversubscribed $5m round this week.

Asvin is managing the cybersecurity and provenance of software supply chains. Their “Beehive’ solution is in action within automotive, aerospace, telecom, medical, energy, and industrial systems.



Work 3.0, The New Era

Doxychain announced a €2.2m raise to become the first-choice blockchain infrastructure for document management connecting Web 2.0 and Web 3.0.



Pravica, the Web3-based messaging app for both individuals and enterprises announces the launch of its most recent version, Pravica CLUB.



The future of sports engagement

BlockSport is shaping the future for sports fans and has added Kenya's Rugby Union and the Bulgarian Football Federation



2. Switzerland as a luminary in DeFi and Web3 due to regulatory assurance



With 57% of global blockchain venture funding going to Web3 startups, it was no surprise that over half of the startups attending CV Summit were Web3 initiatives from around the globe. CV Summit represents the result of an exemplary Swiss framework, instead of writing brand new legislation for blockchain, the government made separate amendments to pre-existing laws bringing them up to date while harmonizing the rules for traditional financial entities and fintech. As A Result, Switzerland operates in a state where federal structures embrace new tech frontiers while also making clear that it is not to be the Wild West. This issue was obvious in the panel that focussed on The Redefinition of Value. Switzerland has legally recognized ledger-based securities that enable peer-to-peer transfers without a central intermediary. This has enabled the tokenization of assets and positions Switzerland as a luminary in DeFi and Web3.



It wasn’t all DeFi and NFTs as things got truly ‘phygital’, leaving attendees no doubt about what the Metaverse will mean for humanity and brand owners. Productivity levels in this arena are beyond measurement!



3. Africa is the prime example of blockchain utility - The new Bitcoin is Africa!



The African delegation shone through as a prime example of blockchain utility. One of the more significant reasons for the rampant growth of blockchain in Africa - is pure necessity. Banking the unbanked was spotlighted by African startups such as Mazzuma and Carmachain. Some of the infrastructural challenges in Africa were highlighted by solution makers Emurgo and 3air who will provide infrastructure connectivity. The world’s youngest populations are in African nations. A stark reminder to build a better future, today. “The new Bitcoin of the world is Africa'' said Gideon Greaves, MD of CV Labs Africa.





About Us

CV Labs is the heartbeat of Crypto Valley, the world's most mature blockchain hub. CV Labs helps global start-ups, corporates, and investors to leverage blockchain technology and to transform the way the world interacts and transacts.

CV Labs is the ecosystem business pillar of CV VC, the Swiss-headquartered global blockchain investor. With locations in Switzerland, Liechtenstein, South Africa, and Germany, CV Labs nurtures a global ecosystem through various activities, including incubation & acceleration programs, community-centric co-working spaces, industry events & summits, and advisory & research reports



CV Summit

CV Labs & CV VC AG

Dammstrasse 16, Zug, Canton of Zug, 6300

Switzerland



