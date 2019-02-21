CRM Powered by Ethereum Blockchain Launches Beta

articles liés
Cogmento CRM, a customer relationship management software on the Cloud provider launches today with an Open Beta. Anyone can sign up and try CRM software enabled with blockchain technology. Only users of the Ethereum blockchain can log into the system using the MetaMask plugin for Chrome, Firefox or Brave. Cogmento invites everyone to try its CRM free during this beta.
"Blockchain has inherent qualities of security and encryption of data, it's no surprise that cloud services will leverage opportunities to deliver next-generation web3 features in cloud services, and CRM with payments and identity management seemed like a good place to start," said Eric Stone, CEO of Cogmento, the startup behind the DAPP.
Cogmento, Inc. is a cloud software company focused on the next generation of distributed SaaS solutions powered by blockchain with encrypted data at rest, immutability, access control, and identity management, Cogmento will change the game in the SaaS software marketplace with our CRM platform powered by COGS.
Cogmento, Inc. is in no way affiliated with Ethereum or MetaMask.io, Chrome, Firefox, or Brave.
cogmento.com
