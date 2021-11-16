CLOUDBEES NAMES AUDREY ZHAO AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TO ACCELERATE GROWTH AND GLOBAL EXPANSION

Zhao joins CloudBees as the company enters an era of accelerated growth and expansion. CloudBees is poised to capitalize on the market demand for software delivery solutions uniquely suited for enterprises operating at scale and that have heightened security and regulatory requirements. In this new role, Zhao will be instrumental in advancing CloudBees’ operational maturity and financial acumen to enable rapid changes to serve the needs of customers and other stakeholders.



“As we look toward the future of CloudBees, it’s critical that we have the right team in place to accelerate our growth and deliver on our vision of empowering enterprises to continuously deliver software and win in a software-led economy,” said DeWitt. “Audrey’s experience leading enterprise technology brands through periods of accelerated growth, as well as her shared values, make her the ideal addition to our existing leadership team and to the hive.”



Zhao joins CloudBees as part of a successful career of leading technology organizations through accelerated growth and global expansion in highly competitive industries. She most recently served as senior vice president of finance for Cloudera. Zhao joined Cloudera prior to its initial public offering and was responsible for building repeatable and scalable forecasting and planning processes that transformed the company from a startup to a world-class finance organization. She was instrumental in the company’s initial public offering, merger with Hortonworks, and the acquisition by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice and KKR.



Prior to Cloudera, Zhao was vice president of financial planning and analysis and acting CFO at SugarCRM where she built and managed high-performing FP&A, data analytics, and sales compensation teams for the global SaaS business. She also held senior finance positions at Chegg, PayPal, and PRTM Management Consulting.



“This is a very exciting time to join CloudBees, as the industry is exploding with innovation and growth opportunities,” said Zhao. “The people at CloudBees and the company’s core values also attracted me to the company. I look forward to helping CloudBees capitalize on the significant opportunities ahead.”



