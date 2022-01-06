Corporate Finance News, Hybrid Finance News
              


Jeudi 6 Janvier 2022

CES 2022: CoolBitX Unveils New CoolWallet Pro NFT features for Pioneering DeFi Hardware Wallet


Crypto security pioneer CoolbitX has announced that it is debuting at CES 2022 the new in-app integrated non-fungible tokens (NFT) functions for its flagship CoolWallet Pro, the leading DeFi-focused mobile cold wallet with a credit card form factor.



articles liés
The CoolWallet upgrade includes integrated support for the world's leading NFT marketplaces OpenSea and Rarible and a daring metaverse-focused innovation lab comes in response to the growing evolution of digital assets in 2021, and positions it well for the expected boom in new NFT applications to be used across DeFi, GameFi, Web 3.0 and metaverse protocols in 2022.

The start-up will be showcasing its technology at the Taiwan Tech Arena (TTA) Pavilion at Eureka Park, Venetian Expo 1F (Former Sands expo), booth no: 61423.

CoolWallet Pro Answers Rising Demand for Opensea and Rarible NFTs

Launched in 2016, CoolbitX's flagship product, CoolWallet allows users to not only safely store an ever-growing portfolio of elite digital assets, but to also interact with an integrated in-app marketplace that provides access to the world's best decentralized finance protocols and exchanges, and the unique services they provide, such as DeFi staking, borrowing and lending.

NFTs have enjoyed incredible mainstream adoption and pop culture success in 2021, there is no question anymore that NFTs serve as a bridge between real-world and digital asset ownership. Practical enterprise applications and use-cases available across a variety of exciting new industries such as metaverse, Play-to-Earn (P2E) and Play-to-Learn (P2L) gaming are widely expected for 2022.

As such, CoolWallet Pro is now offering mobile in-app integrated NFT functions, which features support for leading NFT marketplaces such as OpenSea and Rarible. It not only benefits original CoolWallet users but also serves as an accessible portal to bring new audiences from outside the crypto space to participate in the industry.

"We have been committed to our mission of fostering the mass adoption of crypto assets since 2014, when we began work on the world's first Bitcoin mobile hardware wallet. NFT support on the CoolWallet will help to seamlessly blend our users' physical and virtual worlds, empowering them to manage and protect both their crypto assets and digital collectibles with confidence. At the same time, it opens the doors to limitless partnership opportunities with NFT creators and we look forward to many more exciting projects to come," says Michael Ou, CEO and Founder of CoolBitX.

CoolWallet Pro supports more currencies

CoolWallet Pro users can earn passive income on their DeFi (decentralized finance) assets such as Polkadot (DOT), Cosmos (ATOM), and Tron (TRX), with support for Cardano (ADA), Polygon (MATIC), Solana (SOL), and other leading currencies in the pipeline.

This comes in addition to its existing native support of BTC, ETH, LTC, XRP, BCH, ZEN, BNB, DOT, ATOM, TRX, USDT, USDC, and ERC20, BEP20, and TRC20 tokens.

CoolBitX to make NFTs securely accessible to all

In the meantime, CoolBitX is exploring possibilities to attract audiences outside the crypto space through the newly launched "CoolBitX Innovation Lab". It introduced its first 'metaverse-like' project, NAO NFT, which brings together the virtual and physical worlds through an exclusive collaboration with Jinguji Nao, a Japanese actress.

The NAO NFT project includes four special auction items and limited blind box offerings that will be sold through the CoolBitX Innovation Lab project site. Each NAO NFT pack comes with a threefold surprise — an exclusive NFT; a dedicated Nao version CoolWallet Pro hardware wallet, and a possible mystery prize from Nao herself.

For many creators looking to enter the crypto industry, entry barriers are high and also require potential collectors to understand the value of this new form of content creation.

However, CoolWallet's unique design provides a tangible aspect to the collector, which may be more familiar and hence more viable for mass-market adoption, whilst at the same time safe keeping the consumer's digital assets and NFT collection.

About CoolBitX Ltd. (CBX)

Founded in 2014 by Michael Ou and backed by SBI Holdings, CoolBitX is a global blockchain security company building the next-generation infrastructure necessary to maximize digital asset adoption.

CoolBitX provides solutions for a rapidly changing blockchain industry in order to foster the mass adoption of virtual assets through its two product lines: CoolWallet and Sygna.

CoolWallet is a credit card-sized hardware wallet range that allows for Bluetooth-enabled pairing with users' mobile phones. The Sygna line of regulatory compliance products is tailored toward Virtual Asset Service Providers (VASPs), simplifying the compliance efforts of VASPs through the use of effective and secure technology.

SOURCE CoolBitX

------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclaimer: The text above is a press release that was not written by Finyear.com.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Avertissement : Le texte ci-dessus est un communiqué de presse qui n'a pas été rédigé par Finyear.com.
L'émetteur est seul responsable du contenu de cette annonce.


SEND / ENVOYER
dernières opinions & actus / latest opinions & news
 

    No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations. This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by Finyear©. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Cryptocurrencies: It is important to remember that all cryptocurrencies carry risks due to their volatile and speculative nature. Financial experts warn investors should only invest what they can afford to lose. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part in any form or medium without express written permission of Finyear© is prohibited
    Les meilleurs placements | Investir en bourse | Pierre Leloup - Graphiste - Webdesigner - Freelance |
    Finyear : ISSN 2114-5369 (Copyright 2005-2022). Finyear, une marque et une publication de Calmon Partners Media & Events SAS, 34b rue Guillaume Tell, 75017 Paris.