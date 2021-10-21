Corporate Finance News / Quotidien
              


Jeudi 21 Octobre 2021

Bybit Wins the Most Transparent Exchange at Crypto Expo Dubai 2021


Bybit, one of the world's fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has clinched the "Most Transparent Exchange" award at Crypto Expo Dubai (CED) Awards 2021. The award recognized Bybit for its track record of stellar performance, user feedback, scale and financials.



"We are honored to receive this distinction, and will work hard to uphold our pledge of transparency and reliability to the crypto lovers who come to Bybit. We invest about 25% of our budget in security to safeguard our infrastructure - this is nearly twice the industry average. We are constantly tweaking our platform mechanisms to optimize for security and customer experience to provide the next level of trading for our clients. Crypto is never down, neither is Bybit. We will continue to revolutionize the industry by fusing the best of cryptocurrency and traditional finance to provide an unmatched trading experience and price transparency for our traders," said Igneus Terrenus, Head of Com- munications, Bybit.

"As organizers of CED 2021, the largest crypto event in the Middle East, we witnessed the growth of users in the crypto exchanges recently. We are happy and honored to present Bybit with the award after a thorough evaluation of Bybit's performance in the past few years." said Dwain Elias Albores, Project Manager of CED 2021. Other factors considered for this award are customer reviews, online traffic and the cryp- to exchange's financials.

Terrenus was also a speaker on the "Best of Crypto Exchanges" panel at the conference, where he shared Bybit's perspectives on regulations - "Regulations don't have to be a 'challenge' per se - as a crypto exchange, Bybit embraces progressive regulations. Because our vision isn't so different: We want to protect our customers and we want the industry to thrive. In our experience, regulators do listen to feedback from market participants. For the industry to thrive, we need a regulatory framework that is built on dialogues between regulators and ex- perts and people who understand how decentralized finance works."

Crypto Expo Dubai was held on Oct. 14 to 15 at Festival Arena, Dubai Festival City, and was attended by 8,000 industry influencers, market experts, and crypto professionals.

About Bybit
Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 to offer a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. The company provides innovative online spot and derivatives trading services, cloud and DeFi mining products, as well as API support, to retail and institutional clients around the world, and strives to be the most reliable exchange for the emerging digital asset class.
www.bybit.com

