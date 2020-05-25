BuyBSV.com Expands to India, Hong Kong, Iowa and Arizona

articles liés
BuyBSV has now added two more US states, Iowa and Arizona and two new country markets in India and Hong Kong on the continual expansion plan. The service BuyBSV.com, as the name suggests, allows customers to buy BSV with VISA or MasterCard and is already open for business in most of Europe, USA, Philippines, Indonesia, Malaysia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.
This recent global expansion is additional to Canada and countries in Europe, namely, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, San Marino, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Romania and the United Kingdom.
This is a joint effort between virtual currency trading platform Coinify and CoinGeek, this is a new super-simple way to buy BSV; the only coin with a blockchain that scales (now), has utility (now) and is committed to a set-in-stone protocol for developers to build on (now).
Furthermore, all CoinGeek revenues from this joint effort will go to the Bitcoin Association to help fund its work to grow the BSV ecosystem. For more on BSV, visit BitcoinSV.com
SOURCE Bitcoin SV
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
