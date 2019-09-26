Building On Blockchain Without Code: Proxeus Goes Live

articles liés
Since the TGE, Proxeus has successfully developed applications to incorporate new businesses, issue course certificates, create donation receipts, certify assets, track shipments and make anti-doping processes more secure. In every case, Proxeus technology has proved both powerful and versatile producing solutions in record times, ranging from weeks to days.
Anti-doping use case
The Proxeus framework was recently used to prototype the digitization of therapeutic use exemptions documents for the International Testing Agency (ITA), so that uploaded documents can't be forged. "Blockchain can be one of the answers," Benjamin Cohen, director general of the ITA recently said as the organization is exploring options ahead of the Summer 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, which will lead to the issuance of 6,000 anti-doping tests. "We have to invest in technologies that will help us make the system fully secure."
Delivering real value
"Going to mainnet is a big milestone for Proxeus," said cofounder Antoine Verdon. "Users can take advantage of the wide-ranging functionalities offered by Proxeus to capture their specialized knowledge and make it available in the form of automated workflows - for free or for a fee set in XES".
Despite being one of the last successfully-funded utility projects of 2018, Proxeus is one of the first to offer a viable product to the community, an achievement that hasn't gone unnoticed in the blockchain community. "Proxeus is a great infrastructural piece for this new economy," recently commented Swiss blockchain advisor Bernd Lapp.
The Proxeus technology is free and uses Proxeus' native XES token. Proxeus comes with all components and documentation required to configure and launch the platform as well as to deploy a smart contract to the Ethereum mainnet. The technology can easily leverage other DLT platforms - Hyperledger and IOTA have for example been successfully integrated in past projects.
For developers
The Proxeus platform is available for download at www.proxeus.com.
About Proxeus ( www.proxeus.com )
Proxeus is a customisable framework for the creation of document-centred blockchain applications.
Real-world use cases: Over the past two years, Proxeus has collaborated with external partners to demonstrate the versatility of the framework through the publication of several use cases including the digitization of legal processes, the certification of documents and assets (including anti-doping measures), and supply chain tracking. Read more at: www.proxeus.com.
SOURCE Proxeus
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
