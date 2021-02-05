Quotidien Fintech, Blocktech, Deeptech / Daily News
              



Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock Partner to Provide Compliant Coverage to DeFi


Partners will provide traditional investors with a compliant bridge to DeFi protected by decentralized coverage

Bridge Mutual, the decentralized, peer-to-peer discretionary coverage platform for digital assets, today announced a partnership with AllianceBlock, a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 protocol that bridges traditional and decentralized finance. Through this partnership, Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock will provide traditional investors with a compliant bridge to DeFi protected by decentralized coverage.

AllianceBlock will integrate Bridge Mutual into its P2P lending platform, allowing Bridge Mutual to provide coverage to lenders and investors. Bridge Mutual will leverage AllianceBlock’s pioneering multi-pair liquidity mining platform to offer BMI token holders instant liquidity via staking, with high APY rewards for a range of pairs. Bridge Mutual will also work to monetize its platform through the AllianceBlock Data Tunnel.

“Partnering up with quality projects like AllianceBlock that already have meaningful real-world collaborations, including the London Stock Exchange, is one of the primary ways we’ll accomplish making crypto mainstream,” said Mike Miglio, CEO of Bridge Mutual. “We’re excited to change the world with AllianceBlock by opening up a direct channel for consumers in the AllianceBlock capital market to provide and purchase discretionary coverage through either of our platforms.”

“Discretionary coverage is a very important part of our ecosystem, so we are excited to partner with Bridge Mutual and leverage each other's technologies,” said Rachid Ajaja, CEO of AllianceBlock. “We look forward to building an ecosystem where all participants have access to the best products while mitigating the ever-present risk of smart contract failure, hacks, and the resultant loss of collateral value.”

Last year, an estimated $200 million USD in digital assets were lost in attacks on major digital asset services. Bridge Mutual mitigates the risk of loss of funds resulting from hacked or exploited smart contracts, exchange hacks or theft, price crashes in stablecoins, and other digital asset vulnerabilities by creating a platform that allows users to provide and purchase discretionary coverage.

To stay up to date with the latest developments with both Bridge Mutual and AllianceBlock, please join their Telegram communities at https://t.me/bridge_mutual and https://t.me/allianceblock.

About AllianceBlock
AllianceBlock ($ALBT) is building the first globally compliant decentralized capital market. The AllianceBlock Protocol is a decentralized, blockchain-agnostic layer 2 that automates the process of converting any digital or crypto asset into a bankable product. Incubated by three of Europe’s most prestigious incubators: Station F, L39, and Kickstart Innovation in Zurich, and led by a heavily experienced team of ex-JP Morgan, Barclays, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs investment bankers, and quants, AllianceBlock is on the path to disrupt the $100 trillion securities market with its state-of-the-art and globally compliant decentralized capital market.

About Bridge Mutual
Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, p2p/p2b discretionary risk coverage platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide coverage, decide on policy payouts, as well as share profit and get compensated for adjudicating claims. Bridge Mutual’s token, $BMI, witnessed an explosive TGE on January 30, 2021 and aims to take and hold the throne of risk coverage platforms on the market.

