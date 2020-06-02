Bpifrance officialise le succès du premier closing du fonds LAC I, avec une capacité d’investissement de près de 4.2 milliards d’euros

Le fonds a vocation à accompagner sur le long terme des multinationales françaises cotées, en s’appuyant sur la position de Bpifrance au sein de son écosystème, sa connaissance des transitions technologiques et son expertise dans la gouvernance de sociétés cotées.



Aux côtés de Bpifrance, une vingtaine de souscripteurs participent à ce premier closing, notamment Mubadala Investment Company, le fonds souverain d’Abou Dhabi, des grands institutionnels français et internationaux tels que Covea, Axa, CNP Assurances, Crédit Agricole Assurances, BNP Paribas Cardif, Groupe Generali, Groupe VYV, Société Générale Assurances, le groupe Caisse des Dépôts, Natixis, AG2R LA MONDIALE, Aviva France, Groupe Groupama, Scor, CCR ainsi que des grandes entreprises et family offices à l’instar d’Orange, du groupe Unibel et de Financière Dassault. A terme, l’objectif est d’atteindre une capacité d’investissement de 10 Md€.



Nicolas Dufourcq, Directeur général de Bpifrance, déclare : « Ce premier closing est une étape essentielle car il constitue à la fois une validation de la thèse d’investissement du fonds LAC 1 par des investisseurs de premier plan et de renommée internationale, mais également la reconnaissance de l’historique d’investissement et du savoir-faire des équipes Bpifrance depuis plus de dix ans. Dans la période actuelle, un grand nombre de sociétés performantes, internationalisées et innovantes souhaitent stabiliser leur capital en s’appuyant sur des investisseurs de long terme prêts à accompagner leur transformation dans un contexte de transitions technologiques et environnementales. »



José Gonzalo, Directeur exécutif Capital Développement de Bpifrance, ajoute : « Le fonds LAC 1 voit le jour afin d’investir dans les entreprises françaises grâce à la mobilisation de capitaux significatifs de long terme et avec l’objectif d’accompagner ces entreprises leader dans leur stratégie de développement tout en créant durablement de la valeur. Le fonds LAC 1 sera attentif à ce que cette croissance durable se réalise grâce à la prise en compte de critères environnementaux et sociaux. Le fonds LAC 1 bénéficiera de l’expertise et du savoir-faire des équipes d’investissement de Bpifrance en matière d’innovation, d’accompagnement et d’application des meilleures pratiques de gouvernance. »



Bpifrance announces the successful first closing of the LAC 1 fund with an investment capacity close to 4.2 billion euros



Bpifrance announces today the successful first closing of the LAC 1 fund with an investment capacity close to 4.2 billion euros, including over 3.2 billion euros raised from investors and 1 billion euros of debt. The fund will support French listed multinationals over the long term, leveraging Bpifrance’s positioning within its ecosystem, its knowledge of the technological transitions and its expertise in the governance of listed companies.



Over twenty investors participated in this first closing alongside Bpifrance, including the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Company, large international and French institutional investors such as Covea, Axa, CNP Assurances, Crédit Agricole Assurances, BNP Paribas Cardif, Groupe Generali, Groupe VYV, Société Générale Assurances, le groupe Caisse des Dépôts, Natixis, AG2R LA MONDIALE, Aviva France, Groupe Groupama, Scor, CCR as well as large corporations and family offices such as Orange, Groupe Unibel and Financière Dassault. The objective is to reach an investment capacity of 10 billion euros at final closing.



Nicolas Dufourcq, Chief Executive Officer of Bpifrance, states: “This first closing is a key milestone, as it serves as both a validation by tier one and internationally renowned investors of the LAC 1 fund’s investment thesis and also as an acknowledgment of the investment track record and the know-how that Bpifrance teams have been building for more than ten years. In the current situation, a large number of well-performing, internationalised and innovative companies want to stabilise their shareholder base with long-term investors that are ready to support their transformation in the context of technological and environmental transitions.”



José Gonzalo, Executive Director Capital Development of Bpifrance, adds: “The LAC 1 fund has been set up to invest significant long-term capital in leading French companies with the objective of supporting their strategic plans while maximising sustainable value creation. The LAC 1 fund will ensure that this growth will be realised by taking into account social and environmental considerations. The LAC 1 fund will benefit from the expertise and know-how of Bpifrance’s investment teams in terms of innovation, support and application of best practices in governance.”



