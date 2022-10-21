Bluesky Digital Assets Corp., Announces the Launch of its Blockchain Engagement Platform

Bluesky has continued to diversify and grow its business focus with the aim of being more than just a crypto currency miner.



Today's production launch of BlueskyINTEL's (BSI) Web Engagement Platform represents the second release stage of a dedicated business roadmap for the diversification of Bluesky's business.



Bluesky's Web Engagement Platform that launched today at https://www.blueskyintel.com/ represents in great part a year of dedicated R&D focused on Blockchain methods and technology, including focusing on elements like DAOs, Tokens and tokenization, LARPs, and WEB3. Major focus was given to how global businesses will adopt the Blockchain in their future plans and leverage this ecosystem to truly operate in a truly digital landscape.



BSI's Web Engagement Platform at this stage of release is primarily focused on bringing together real-world business intent and need targeted to bring interested businesses into the next generation of operations using, and existing on, the Blockchain overall Ecosystem.



Bluesky, and under its BlueskyINTEL R&D initiatives, plans to continually grow this Web Engagement Platform and keep in step with the growth of the Blockchain and the adoption of this new Ecosystem positioning by all forward thinking businesses with a strong outlook on the future.



Ben Gelfand, CEO stated: "Almost a year ago today we announced our plans to diversify our business focus and definitely be more than just a crypto miner, we have demonstrated with today's release of this platform that our business plans were prescient in light of a changing crypto market and that we have been working in the best interest of our shareholders."



Anthony R. Pearlman, COO stated: "Our BSI team gathered a lot of valuable data specific to Blockchain over the last year and this launch stage of our platform puts a lot of that data to good use as we become the facilitator to making the connection between Blockchain knowledge and solution providers and real business need. This in the middle positioning creates a lot of potential business opportunities that we can explore and convert to value for our business, stakeholders, and shareholders."



About Bluesky Digital Assets Corp.



Bluesky Digital Assets Corp, is building a high value digital currency enterprise. Bluesky mines digital currencies, such as Bitcoin and Ether, and is developing value-added technology services for the digital currency market, such as proprietary technology solutions. Offering a complete ecosystem of value-creation, Bluesky is targeting reinvesting appropriate portions of its digital currency mining profits back into its operations. A percentage of the profit will be invested in the development of a proprietary Artificial Intelligence ("AI") based technology. Overall, Bluesky takes an approach that enables the Corporation to scale, and respond to changing conditions, within the still-emerging Blockchain industry. The Corporation is poised to capture value in successive phases as this industry continues to scale.



