Blockpass to Service Ultra IEO on New Tokinex Platform

articles liés
-
Smart Pharma Token (SMPT) Debuts Its Initial Listing On IDAX: Global Blockchain Cryptocurrencies Trading Exchange Platform
-
GoldGram to Deploy a Native GGC Token on R3's Blockchain Platform Corda
-
Suisse : SIX Fintech Ventures prend une participation dans PXL Vision
-
Suisse : Amun lance sur le SIX le premier ETP au monde adossé au Bitcoin Cash
-
Infinito integrates Sofitto's Sugi Card creating Optimal Solution for Crypto Users
Blockpass has long been partnered with Ethfinex, the parent company of the Tokinex platform, and has provided KYC and AML verification for previous successful IEOs hosted by the company, including Dusk and Ampleforth. Using the Blockpass App, customers can easily create a pre-verified digital identity which can then be used to sign up to the Tokinex platform with one-click submission on registration.
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019.
Initial Exchange Offering platform Tokinex allows users to discover, as well as participate in, curated, pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects in the crypto space, using their Bitfinex and Ethfinex accounts. The new platform has been built with the user experience in mind and has undergone significant testing, ensuring that the contribution process is easy and reliable. With a carefully designed user experience, Tokinex makes participating in token sales an easy and exciting process.
"Our partnership with Ethfinex has been extremely successful so far, and it's been great to see the Blockpass App coming to life which such versatile utility." Said Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri. "Customers who have created a Blockpass identity and passed eKYC checks for previous IEOs within the Tokinex platform can simply scan the QR code for the Ultra IEO and click submit. This integration is really working to simplify the process for Ultra, Tokinex and the consumer alike, and it's fantastic to see it all interact so seamlessly."
"After the successful Ampleforth sale two weeks ago, we are delighted to welcome Ultra to Tokinex. Blockpass gives our users a quick and easy way of managing their personal KYC data, whilst at the same time allowing us to manage the approval process for different token sales and token issuers in a secure and compliant manner." - JL van der Velde, Bitfinex & Ethfinex CEO
Blockpass continues to work on expanding its uses and features, with multiple partnerships announced this year, including Waves, Tokenomica, the BBFTA and Ethfinex. There have been a number of updates to the app, with the most significant seeing the release of Face Match Certification.
About Blockpass IDN
The goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.
blockpass.org
Ultra is a protocol and platform positioned to disrupt the $140bn USD gaming industry using blockchain technology to allow anyone to build and operate their own game distribution platform or virtual goods trading service. In doing so, it challenges the current monopoly held by industry heavyweights Steam, Google, and Apple. This will unlock new opportunities and create value for all the actors involved. Large commercial partnerships are signed, the protocol and platform have been built and will be launched in open beta in October 2019.
Initial Exchange Offering platform Tokinex allows users to discover, as well as participate in, curated, pre-vetted token sales from new and exciting projects in the crypto space, using their Bitfinex and Ethfinex accounts. The new platform has been built with the user experience in mind and has undergone significant testing, ensuring that the contribution process is easy and reliable. With a carefully designed user experience, Tokinex makes participating in token sales an easy and exciting process.
"Our partnership with Ethfinex has been extremely successful so far, and it's been great to see the Blockpass App coming to life which such versatile utility." Said Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri. "Customers who have created a Blockpass identity and passed eKYC checks for previous IEOs within the Tokinex platform can simply scan the QR code for the Ultra IEO and click submit. This integration is really working to simplify the process for Ultra, Tokinex and the consumer alike, and it's fantastic to see it all interact so seamlessly."
"After the successful Ampleforth sale two weeks ago, we are delighted to welcome Ultra to Tokinex. Blockpass gives our users a quick and easy way of managing their personal KYC data, whilst at the same time allowing us to manage the approval process for different token sales and token issuers in a secure and compliant manner." - JL van der Velde, Bitfinex & Ethfinex CEO
Blockpass continues to work on expanding its uses and features, with multiple partnerships announced this year, including Waves, Tokenomica, the BBFTA and Ethfinex. There have been a number of updates to the app, with the most significant seeing the release of Face Match Certification.
About Blockpass IDN
The goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.
blockpass.org
FINYEAR & CHAINEUM
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est un cabinet de conseil en opérations de haut de bilan offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a leading corporate finance advisory firm with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.