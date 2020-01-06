Blockpass and BuyAnyLight Announce Partnership to Bring PASS Rebate to Blockpass Users

articles liés
BAL is a decentralized purchase, procurement and delivery platform that has transformed the way of sourcing LED lighting. The BAL Platform gives users the best possible prices for any light from BAL manufacturers, while ensuring cargo providence through automated tracking, world-class logistics and first-class consultancy. Through trustless orders and secure payment, purchasers can buy LED lighting knowing they are getting the best possible solution for their needs.
Blockpass is digital identity verification provider which provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. Through the Blockpass Marketplace, App Users gain access to exclusive offers, rebates and redemptions from the Blockpass ecosystem of partners. The main value of Blockpass lies in its ability to provide cost effective and simple KYC whilst giving users control over their personal data. In addition, this reusable KYC service becomes even more efficient and attractive as the number of Blockpass partners in the Marketplace grows and the size of the ecosystem increases.
"One of the key utilities that we are always striving for at Blockpass is the ability to add more value to our App users," said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "When partners like BuyAnyLight join our platform to offer our App users and community members an exclusive offer like a 5% rebate on their token sale, it reinforces to our users that Blockpass really is the best solutions to their needs while also bringing the benefit of added exposure to the services we work with."
"While dealing in Almani Lighting LLC, Dubai, we often have to face the issues such as: trust deficiency between buyers and suppliers, hectic payment process because of banks and traditional payment processors, delayed or even defective deliveries within the logistic process, high intermediary costs and expensive pricing of the LED products. Moreover, buyers also face this issue of not having a proper understanding of the products they need, their specifications, and consequently increasing the chances of getting the wrong product or the wrong price.
This real-life problem led to the birth of BuyAnyLight which uses blockchain, smart contracts, AI and BigData to ensure the trustless execution of LED light sourcing at competitive market rates. The BAL Platform uses smart contracts to enable trustless execution of orders and payment processing. It enables traceable logistics by harnessing the power of blockchain whereby all delivery activities right from the manufacturer to the end consumer are recorded on a transparent blockchain. Moreover, the BAL Platform eliminates the role of banks and payment processors by offering a peer to peer and almost instant payments enabled by BAL Token."
Since launching the Marketplace in August, Blockpass has partnered with ADAX, Glenbit, DACX, Legacy Trust and more to bring exclusive offers to its community. To partner with Blockpass, visit blockpass.org/AdPASS
Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September 2018, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users as its identity verification solution is utilized for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past six months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.
About Blockpass IDN
Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.
blockpass.org
About BAL
BuyAnyLight (BAL) is an innovative platform that strives to decentralize the process of LED light sourcing by reducing the role of intermediaries while offering lighting products at the most competitive market rates. The platform harnesses the power of blockchain combined with artificial intelligence (AI) and Big Data to enable consumers and manufacturers to acquire or source lighting products in a seamless, secure, and cost-effective way. Currently, the BAL Platform and all of its modules are deployed as a centralized architecture. However, in our bid to expand and scale our platform on a global scale and to take advantage of the features offered by blockchain and cryptography, the BAL Marketplace will be decentralized and extended as per the roadmap.
buyanylight.com/
Finyear & Chaineum
