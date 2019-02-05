Blockpass and BCA Announce Strategic Alliance and Collaboration

BCA is a fast growing team of regulatory and technology specialists that introduced blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to Malta back in 2013, and are assisting numerous blockchain-based and cryptocurrency-related projects such as token generation events, crypto funds, and cryptocurrency exchanges in becoming leaders of the upcoming shift in global technology, as well as providing advice and feedback to the regulatory authorities regarding the implementation and execution of the DLT Regulatory Framework.



Blockpass is digital identity application and service that brings control back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass application, users can create, store, and manage, data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases.



CEO of BCA, Jonathan Galea: "Customer due diligence procedures and general AML processes have become more important than ever in the novel industry of blockchain and other distributed ledger technologies. The strategic partnership with Blockpass gives our clients access to and the cutting-edge technology provided by Blockpass coupled with peace of mind regarding security and compliance with the latest regulatory requirements."



CEO of Blockpass, Adam Vaziri said: "What's definitely evident is that regulatory bodies are interested in blockchain based DApps and businesses, and that's what make this strategic alliance with BCA so powerful. By combining our solution with their expertise, we are creating a think tank that will make a compliant reg-tech ecosystem accessible to all players within the space."



Blockpass has announced a number of key collaborations recently, most notably with Edinburgh Napier University for the creation of the pioneering new blockchain research laboratory, the Blockpass Identity Lab. With five fully funded Studentships and led by Professor Bill Buchanan, the Blockpass Identity Lab will focus on the creation of world-leading knowledge and innovation around citizen-focused systems which enshrine the right to privacy.



About Blockpass IDN

The goal of Blockpass IDN (http://www.blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

blockpass.org



About BCA

Blockchain Advisory is a fast growing team of regulatory and technology specialists that introduced blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies to Malta back in 2013. Its managing director, Dr. Jonathan Galea, has been advising the government since the very beginning of the regulatory process, and wrote one of the world's first legal doctorate theses on cryptocurrencies back in 2015. Together with director Anton Dalli, they both boast of over nine years' worth of collective experience in the blockchain space. Blockchain Advisory is assisting numerous blockchain-based and cryptocurrency-related projects such as token generation events, crypto-funds, and cryptocurrency exchanges in becoming leaders of the upcoming shift in global technology.

bca.com.mt

