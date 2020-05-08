Blockpass, Tozex Collaborate on Fully KYC & AML Compliant Crypto Asset Trading

articles liés
Blockpass provides a quick, seamless and comprehensive solution for businesses to conduct Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) screening that is intuitive for end-users, providing them with a portable identity profile that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.
"Tozex will enable a fully legal and regulated investment process for both companies and investors to create a sustainable ecosystem for SMEs. This collaboration with one of the most innovative companies is an important milestone in this direction," said Remy Ozcan, CEO of Tozex. "Tozex cares much about the safety of its customers, and aims to create a congruous atmosphere for platform users. This functionality will serve for all the needs of our precious community."
"We are very excited about our partnership with Tozex, making compliance and digital identity quick, easy but comprehensive for such a solid crypto asset platform and its thousands of users," noted Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "Blockpass is the ideal regtech platform for an increasingly remote world and regulated transaction environment, where there is a strong need to establish trust via reusable and verifiable digital identity."
About Blockpass
Blockpass is a unique, reusable digital identity (DID) solution for any organizations that participate in regulated industries and in the increasingly remote business environment where trust needs to be verified digitally. Blockpass offers an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) checks through a seamless merchant dashboard that is setup immediately with pay-as-you-go and no initial fee. Blockpass' KYC Connect(TM) platform enables businesses to select requirements for customer onboarding that can include ID authentication, face-matching, address checking, AML ongoing monitoring and/or screening of sanctions lists, politically exposed persons (PEP), and adverse media. Through Blockpass, end-users easily create a verified portable identity that they can control and re-use to onboard with any service instantly.
blockpass.org
About Tozex
Tozex is a crypto asset platform for token issuance, financing and trading that offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to tokenize their businesses and raise funds via Initial Token Offerings (ITOs). Tozex integrates a "Tokenpad" module, allowing set up of token-based crowdfunding campaigns dedicated to financing SME projects with an embedded trading marketplace within a few days without any specific skills and extra costs. With the help of blockchain technology, Tozex offers a unique trustable ecosystem for entrepreneurs, investors and traders, being a gateway between the primary and the secondary markets. Tozex's open source smart contract library lets entrepreneurs individually choose the most suitable fundraising mechanism, as well as a Blockchain network (Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, RSK...) to deploy the newly issued token.
tozex.io
