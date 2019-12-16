Blockpass Onboards ADAX for KYC Verification, Lists PASS on Exchange

articles liés
-
The Blockchain Group annonce entrer en négociation exclusive avec Iorga Group en vue de l’acquisition de 100% de la société
-
Tokenized Equity: Swiss Blockchain Federation shows the path to capital markets of the future
-
Swiss bank SEBA with a focus on digital assets now accepts clients from 9 new jurisdictions
-
La banque suisse SEBA, spécialisée dans les actifs numériques, accepte désormais des clients de neuf nouvelles juridictions
-
Digital Asset Raises $35 Million
To kick off the listing and celebrate the successful integration, Blockpass has announced it will give 400 PASS tokens to the first 1000 users of the ADAX platform who complete their KYC using the Blockpass App. PASS will be distributed within 24 hours of users completing their KYC with ADAX using Blockpass.
ADAX is licensed as an Overseas Virtual Currency Exchange (OVCE) with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) in the Philippines. It provides a variety of services, including an asset-backed security token issuance platform, a security token investment platform, a regulated exchange for secondary trading of utility as well as security tokens, and a fiat-digital assets gateway. ADAX aims to enable investors and corporations with opportunities that will see more liquidity, fair pricing and greater transparency through the use of blockchain technology.
Blockpass is digital identity application and service which puts the user in control of their data. Blockpass provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases. PASS is a KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem.
"We're excited to be able to provide our proprietary eKYC services to an innovative and forward-thinking company such as ADAX." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We are always looking to improve the stressful and irritating process of KYC regulation compliance, but working to do this with cryptocurrency exchanges such as ADAX is always a pleasure. Providing a new avenue to purchase our revolutionary PASS tokens through this partnerships also serves to provide added value to our users."
"The digital tokenization of assets eliminates major barriers faced by projects and investors in the current global marketplace infrastructure. Through ADAX and blockchain technology, we will be able to bring a channel of liquidity and fair pricing for these assets through a cross-border investment system that is fully compliant and regulated. And as we partner with Blockpass for digital identity verification and compliance solutions, we are able to provide consumer confidence to satisfy global requirements for regulation and compliance." said Wojtek Kaszycki, ADAX President.
Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.
About Blockpass IDN
Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN (PASS) is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.
blockpass.org
About ADAX
ADAX, the Asia Digital Asset Exchange, is a regulated exchange for trading asset-backed tokens (digital securities, security tokens, utility tokens) with an Overseas Virtual Currency Exchange License issued by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority. Founded by financial experts familiar with working in highly regulated markets and development of blockchain solutions, ADAX offers a platform that is designed to enable access to new investment opportunities with secondary market trading of digital securities.
ADAX Exchange: adaxtech.com
ADAX BaseTrade: basetrade.io
ADAX is licensed as an Overseas Virtual Currency Exchange (OVCE) with the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority (CEZA) in the Philippines. It provides a variety of services, including an asset-backed security token issuance platform, a security token investment platform, a regulated exchange for secondary trading of utility as well as security tokens, and a fiat-digital assets gateway. ADAX aims to enable investors and corporations with opportunities that will see more liquidity, fair pricing and greater transparency through the use of blockchain technology.
Blockpass is digital identity application and service which puts the user in control of their data. Blockpass provides a one-click compliance gateway to financial services and other regulated industries. From the Blockpass Application, users can create, store, and manage a data-secure digital identity that can be used for an entire ecosystem of services or token purchases. PASS is a KYC-enabled ERC-20 token, used for transacting in the Blockpass ecosystem.
"We're excited to be able to provide our proprietary eKYC services to an innovative and forward-thinking company such as ADAX." said Blockpass CEO Adam Vaziri. "We are always looking to improve the stressful and irritating process of KYC regulation compliance, but working to do this with cryptocurrency exchanges such as ADAX is always a pleasure. Providing a new avenue to purchase our revolutionary PASS tokens through this partnerships also serves to provide added value to our users."
"The digital tokenization of assets eliminates major barriers faced by projects and investors in the current global marketplace infrastructure. Through ADAX and blockchain technology, we will be able to bring a channel of liquidity and fair pricing for these assets through a cross-border investment system that is fully compliant and regulated. And as we partner with Blockpass for digital identity verification and compliance solutions, we are able to provide consumer confidence to satisfy global requirements for regulation and compliance." said Wojtek Kaszycki, ADAX President.
Blockpass has expanded in size and use over the past year, with the inauguration of the Blockpass Identity Lab in partnership with Edinburgh Napier University in September, followed by a number of new partnerships and collaborations with companies from a variety of industries and interests. Blockpass continues to develop its digital identity protocol with updates and additions to improve the compliance experience. Blockpass is seeing rapidly increasing numbers of users in the past few months as its identity verification solution is used for ICOs, STOs and IEOs, supporting a number of successful fundraisers in the past few months. The Blockpass App is available from the App Store and Google Play.
About Blockpass IDN
Blockpass offers digital identity verification for businesses that participate in regulated industries, including crypto wallets and exchanges, virtual banks, traditional financial institutions and gaming. Blockpass provides an alternative process to cumbersome, repetitive and expensive Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification through an easy-to-use mobile application and seamless merchant dashboard. For individuals, Blockpass is a secure, user-centric gateway to financial services and other regulated offerings, allowing one click KYC submission. Blockpass alleviates the pain of opening new accounts and redoing KYC over and over. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN (PASS) is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things.
blockpass.org
About ADAX
ADAX, the Asia Digital Asset Exchange, is a regulated exchange for trading asset-backed tokens (digital securities, security tokens, utility tokens) with an Overseas Virtual Currency Exchange License issued by the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority. Founded by financial experts familiar with working in highly regulated markets and development of blockchain solutions, ADAX offers a platform that is designed to enable access to new investment opportunities with secondary market trading of digital securities.
ADAX Exchange: adaxtech.com
ADAX BaseTrade: basetrade.io
Finyear & Chaineum
Lisez gratuitement le quotidien Finyear & sa newsletter quotidienne.
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
Recevez chaque matin par mail la newsletter Finyear, une sélection quotidienne des meilleures infos et expertises en finance digitale, corporate finance & crypto finance.
Read for free The daily newspaper Finyear & its daily newsletter.
Receive the Finyear's newsletter every morning by email, a daily snapshot of the best news and expertise in digital finance, corporate finance & crypto finance.
------------------------
Chaineum :
Fondée en 2015, Chaineum est une boutique STO offrant une expertise de premier plan en matière d’ICO et STO, avec une vision stratégique orientée tant vers le métier de ses clients que sur la technologie blockchain. A ce titre, Chaineum a participé à la mise en œuvre de bonnes pratiques dans le secteur (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
La division services blockchain de Chaineum, développe la technologie Chaineum Segment, une blockchain privée orientée objets.
About Chaineum:
Founded in 2015, Chaineum is a STO Boutique with a strong expertise in ICO and STO, and a strategic focus on both its clients' business and blockchain technology. As such, Chaineum paved the way in the implementation of certain best practices in this sector (ICO Charter, Security Token Network).
Chaineum's blockchain services division, is developing Chaineum Segment technology, an object-oriented private blockchain.
-------------------------
No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice, or Recommendations
This website is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by FINYEAR.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.
No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security.
Nothing on this website shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction.
Nothing contained on the website constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed on this website should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this website, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives and financial circumstances of any particular investor.
This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors.
Any views expressed on this website by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change.
All information is subject to possible correction. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.