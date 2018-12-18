Blockpass, Ethfinex Promoting Decentralised Asset Management with RigoBlock

Created to streamline the ICO process for all parties, Ethfinex's platform utilises Blockpass' user-centric, verified identity profiles to enable compliance with global regulations. Thanks to the Blockpass-Ethfinex partnership, RigoBlock can safely and simply offer its Rigo Token ('GRG') to purchasers. The RigoBlock ICO launches on the 18th of December with a soft cap of US$2,000,000 and a hard cap of US$10,000,000 to realise this goal.



Swiss-based RigoBlock has been designed to revolutionise the asset management industry, enabling anyone from any location to set up and manage a decentralised token pool in a manner that promotes transparency, control, flexibility and governance. Developers are able to build their own distributed asset management platforms on the RigoBlock protocol and utilise its capabilities. By creating a 'Proof of Performance' incentive algorithm, RigoBlock has removed the need for management fees, facilitating a new generation of asset management.



Ethfinex seeks to provide quick and direct access to high-quality ERC20 crowdsales, whilst providing an information and discussion platform for users in order to allow them to optimise their trading experience. As a spin-off of Bitfinex, Ethfinex makes use of Bitfinex's trading engine and customer experience expertise to deliver the most highly liquid and advanced trading platform available for ERC20 tokens and crowdsales.



Blockpass is a digital identity application and service that brings control of data back to the user. Blockpass provides a streamlined and cost-effective user onboarding process for regulated industries and any kind of online service. From the Blockpass application, users can create, store and manage their data-secure digital identity, which can be used to access an entire ecosystem of services or for token purchase.



The digitisation of assets is expected to become mainstream in the near future and RigoBlock, Blockpass and Ethfinex are working at the forefront of technology to provide this in a regulated manner. This is the second ICO to be held on Ethfinex's token sale platform following its integration of Blockpass, with many more to come in the future. The first implementation was with privacy protocol Dusk at the end of November.



Blockpass CEO, Adam Vaziri, commented: "We are excited to assist RigoBlock in improving asset management through our partnership with Ethfinex. Decentralised asset management is increasingly important as we begin to move to a tokenised economy. Transparency, flexibility and control are the hallmarks of blockchain technology and we are proud to support projects like RigoBlock which bring these types of user-centric solutions to the masses."



Members of the Blockpass team are working on many more partnerships and integrations which will be announced, including further developments through the Blockpass-Ethfinex partnership. Check out updates from Blockpass, Ethfinex and RigoBlock to find out more details on this development and more in the coming weeks.



About Blockpass IDN

The goal of Blockpass IDN (blockpass.org/) is global realization of identity for the Internet of Everything. Through the use of blockchain technology and smart contracts, Blockpass is a production ready Regtech platform offering shared regulatory and compliance services for humans, businesses, objects and devices. As this identity system supports verification of humans (KYC), objects (KYO) and connected devices (KYD), it will enable the development of new applications that rely on a trusted connection between human, corporate, and device identities. Registered in Hong Kong, Blockpass IDN is a joint venture of Infinity Blockchain Labs and Chain of Things. Blockpass IDN licenses its technology from the non-profit Blockpass Foundation, registered in the Isle of Man.

